Columns: 10 reasons to call your auto insurance agent

Jeff Zignego

GUEST COLUMNIST

There are many changes that happen throughout the course of a year. Many of these changes result in some change in your auto insurance. Whether it’s your son or daughter turning 16 or buying a brand new vehicle,w hen these changes happen you, don’t want to forget to give your agent a call. Check out these 10 reasons why you might want to call your agent.

1. Discount eligibility

• Good student discount: Many companies will give credit to students who maintain at least a 3.0 GPA. A copy of a report card, college transcript or a signed note on school letterhead is often sufficient.

• Accident prevention course: Minn. Stat. § 65B.28 subd. 1 requires that insurance companies must provide at least a 10 percent discount to drivers 55 years of age and older on their personal auto insurance premium when they complete an initial eight-hour accident prevention course, or when they complete a refresher course every three years.

2. International travel

• Driving to Canada: Contact your agent to obtain a non-residence inter-province auto ID card, which is required if you are driving within Canadian borders.

• International car rental: Depending on the company, coverage for vehicles rented abroad may be available.

3. Change in use

• Have you recently retired, changed employers, started working from home or maybe decided to take the bus? The manner in which you use your vehicle affects your auto insurance rates.

4. Loan paid off

• If you no longer have a vehicle loan, contact your agent to remove the lending institution as loss payee on the policy. Claim payments for physical damage are made out to the insurance customer and the lender. Keeping lender information current will help to avoid unnecessary delays at the time of loss.

5. Household changes

• Did you recently get married? Divorced? Do you live with another individual who is regularly allowed to operate your vehicles or needs coverage under your policy? Have the kids moved out or back in? Auto insurance contracts define how coverage will be extended to others based on their relation to you, primary place of residence and regular use of vehicles.

6. Vehicles that are not titled to you are insured on your policy

• You must have in insurable interest in a vehicle in order to obtain insurance for that vehicle. It is the responsibility of the individual listed on the vehicle’s title to procure an auto insurance policy for that vehicle. Vehicles titled to a business cannot typically be insured on a personal auto policy.

7. You have been injured in an automobile accident of any kind

• Minnesota no-fault requires that your auto insurance provide payment for injuries sustained resulting from an automobile or bus accident. Other benefits may be available, too, such as wage-loss compensation. Injuries resulting from a car accident, whether you are driver, passenger or pedestrian, may be covered under the no-fault portion of your policy.

8. Business use of vehicle

• Personal auto policies EXCLUDE coverage when a vehicle is used for business. Business use can include, but is not limited to, delivery of property or persons for money or fee, and automobile repair services. Delivery of pizzas, packages or persons may void coverage under your auto insurance contract. Business auto policies are available.

9. You insure vehicles not listed on the policy

• Coordination of coverage is essential for the purpose of your personal umbrella policy. Additionally, your agent needs to ensure that the coverages for each vehicle are consistent and meet the minimum underlying requirements for your umbrella/excess liability policy.

10. You have other vehicles available for your regular use

• No coverage is afforded under your policy for vehicles that are furnished for your regular use. If you regularly operate an auto that you don’t own, such as a company car, coverage under your auto and umbrella Policies may not apply. A non-owned auto endorsement would allow your personal coverage to extend to other vehicles regularly furnished for your use.

Jeff Zignego represents multiple insurance companies offering a variety of personal and business coverage choices and customized insurance plans. He owns Lake Elmo-based Eagle Point Insurance Group, Inc. and can be reached at 651-209-9330 or online at EaglePointIns.com.