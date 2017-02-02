Column: A good time for the truth

Buff Grace

BY BUFF GRACE

GUEST COLUMNIST

Amidst the stench of “alternative facts” seeping from the Washington swamp, many churches across the land are getting ready to do what they always do this time of year: admit and examine their own tendency to lie.

Whether you call it the season of Lent or just good old repentance, we who call ourselves Christian have a standing invitation from our spirituality to look at our lives, listen to God and be honest about the gaps we find. When we do, we trust God forgives our brokenness and helps us be more true to ourselves and to the world we seek to love.

This year, beginning March 1, our church will look at race and how our understanding of race has distorted and continues to distort us. Like many communities in Minnesota, our church is not very racially diverse. We are composed primarily of people who are known as “white” and who enjoy the privileges that come with being white in our society. Many of those privileges and their corresponding injustices are invisible to white people.

For that reason, we will be reading a group of personal essays by Minnesotans of different races and cultures, the book, “A Good Time for the Truth” (Minnesota Historical Press, 2016). We hope to learn both about our blind spots and about others’ insights, and we welcome anyone to join us.

There are plenty of good reasons for American citizens to reflect on race, such as our constitution, our country’s changing demographics and how racial differences impact our laws. But those aren’t the first reasons why Christians reflect on race. We do it because Jesus did.

Over and over the stories of Jesus show a spiritual teacher who pushed beyond the boundaries of his day to embrace people of other races and cultures. He moved to Galilee, the most ethnically diverse region of his nation, and he not only hung out with foreigners and immigrants but treated them with respect, raising the eyebrows and anger of those who sought a racially pure society.

The spiritual communities that sought to follow Jesus in the decades after his death varied greatly from region to region, but one characteristic they shared was a radical openness to people of all cultures and races. In the early communities of Jesus’ way, seeking to live and love the way he did created a unity greater than any difference. Paul, perhaps the first Christian missionary, famously said that in Christ all are one. Divisions such a male-female, slave-free, and Jew-Gentile no longer exist.

One of the most profound astonishments of history, then, is that the Christian church, as it participated in colonialism, and especially in the United States, so strongly supported and participated in racial division and even violence and subjugation along racial lines. Only in the civil rights era of the last century did some Christian churches begin to wake up and start helping to dismantle the racism.

At Ascension, we want to keep doing this work of dismantling racism. We know the first steps are to examine our own prejudices and blind spots around race. We welcome you to join us in this work. For more info, go to aechurch.org.

Buff Grace is pastor at Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Stillwater.