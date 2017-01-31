Secretary of state discusses Safe at Home program

On Jan. 20, Secretary of State Steve Simon met with Washington County Attorney Pete Orput and Safe at Home application assistants in Stillwater.

The visit was an opportunity for Simon to hear from Minnesotans working with Safe at Home, which is designed to assist Minnesotans who wish to keep the location of their physical residence private for personal safety reasons, often because they are victims of domestic violence or stalking.

Participants in the program use a P.O. Box as their legal address for all purposes, such as paying bills, filing taxes, legal services, among many others. First-class mail sent to the P.O. Box is then forwarded to the participant’s physical address by the Secretary of State’s Office.

The program partners with organizations all around the state, including in Washington County, to work with people who wish to enroll. Application assistants, employed by these organizations, are specially trained by Safe at Home to assist those who wish to join. It has enrolled more than 5,000 people since 2007 and more than 1,800 have listed stalking as at least one reason for enrolling in the program. There are over 250 trained application assistants throughout Minnesota, covering every county in the state