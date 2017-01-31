SCPA: Lions fall short to New Life Academy

Emmy Erickson scored 20 points as New Life Academy slipped past St. Croix Preparatory Academy 60-58 in a Minnesota Christian Athletic Association girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at SCPA.

Annika White totaled 14 points and Meg Schulte added 13 for the Lions (2-3 MCAA, 8-7).

• Jade Fisher delivered 14 points and Meg Schulte added 11 as SCPA clipped Trinity School at River Ridge 39-37 in a conference contest on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Eagles top SCPA boys

Matt Kaul tossed in a team-high 21 points, but it wasn’t enough for the SCPA boys’ basketball team in a 68-57 MCAA loss at New Life Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Austin Have supplied 18 points and Adam Wiering added 12 for the Lions (3-3, 9-6), who trailed 30-11 at halftime.

Jaxson Kavanagh led all scorers with 22 points as the Eagles snapped SCPA’s four-game winning streak.

• Kaul set the scoring pace for the Lions with 20 points in a 53-48 overtime victory over Trinity School at River Ridge on Saturday, Jan. 21. Austin Have added nine points for SCPA, which led by eight points at the break but was outscored 30-22 in the second half.