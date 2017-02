The following were named students of the month for January at Oak-Land Junior High School:

Amelia Bartosh, Kaylie Chamberlain, Taylor Lee, Shahd Abouhekel, Angelina Yang, Hannah Heintz, Anthwan Fierro, Megan Puhrmann, Carson Arco, Sam Nitardy, Ryan Weisbrod, Ariam Mussiel, Louisa Ward, Matt Moore, Hugh Hanlon, Colin Morrissey, Ryan Dall-Winther, Julie Snyder, Omar Omar, Maya Mammenga, Patrick Roisum, Meghana Acharya, Madison Grayden and Jesus Valdovinos.