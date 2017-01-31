Girls basketball: League-leader East Ridge tops Ponies

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Kelen Kenol and Mariah Sexe combined for 30 points and 23 rebounds as Suburban East Conference leader East Ridge pulled away for a 59-48 girls’ basketball victory over Stillwater on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Raptors (7-1 SEC, 14-3) outscored Stillwater 17-7 in the last eight minutes of the game. The Ponies fell behind early in the second half, but climbed within 42-41 when East Ridge called a timeout with eight minutes remaining. The Raptors scored on four straight possessions to regain control with a 9-2 run.

Kenol finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds to pace East Ridge, which also received 14 points and 10 rebounds from Sexe.

Stillwater’s Sara Scalia led all scorers with 17 points while teammate Maddie Whittington added seven points and a team-high seven rebounds. Whittington played sparingly in the first half, however, after picking up two quick fouls, and that opened up the lane for East Ridge, which held a 42-27 rebounding edge.

The Ponies hit seven 3-pointers, compared to just one for the Raptors, but East Ridge connected on 12 of 13 free throws.

East Ridge 28 31 — 59

Stillwater 29 19 — 48

East Ridge (pts): Mariah Sexe 14, Kelen Kenol 16, Lauren Johnson 8, Emma Stoehr 4, Madalyn Slavin 2, Meaghan Rapp 12 and Josie Dorf 3.

Stillwater: Megan Lampright 1, Claire Patterson 7, Sara Scalia 17, Emma Murphy 3, Emily White 9, Grace Cote 3, Payton Bruggers 1 and Maddie Whittington 7.

3-pointers: ER (1): Dorf; St (7): Scalia 2, White 3, Patterson and Murphy.

Free throws: ER, 12-13; St, 11-17.

Stillwater 76, SP Como Park 65

At Oak Park Heights, after scoring 27 points in Stillwater’s previous game, Sara Scalia tossed in 28 points to help propel the Ponies to a 76-65 nonconference victory over St. Paul Como Park on Saturday, Jan. 21 at SAHS.

Claire Patterson finished with 17 points while Megan Lampright added 10 for the Ponies, who also received seven points and 17 rebounds from Maddie Whittington. Rachel Houle added 12 rebounds and four assists for Stillwater.

Makayla Van Nett led the Cougars with 16 points while Asiza Shepherd added 15 and Raiyne Adams contributed 14 points, five rebounds and seven steals.

Como Park pulled within 43-41 with 14:43 remaining after an old-fashioned three-point play, but the Ponies answered with an 11-2 run over the next fou minutes to expand their lead.

St. Paul Como Park 31 34 — 65

Stillwater 40 36 — 76

St. Paul Como Park (pts): Raiyne Adams 14, Makayla Van Nett 16, Asiza Shepherd 15, Elaina Jones 7, Autumn Tucker 11 and Donnikka Patterson 2.

Stillwater: Torri Chute 2, Megan Lampright 10, Rachel Houle 7, Claire Patterson 17, Sara Scalia 28, Emma Murphy 5 and Maddie Whittington 7.

3-pointers: SPCP (4): Tucker 2, Van Nett and Jones; St (8): Scalia 3, Patterson 2, Lampright 2 and Murphy.

Free throws: SPCP, 19-31; St, 12-19.

