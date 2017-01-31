Community Thread has free tax filing assistance

Community Thread is offering free tax filing assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers beginning in early February by appointment only.

Trained and certified AARP TaxAide volunteers will explain tax requirements, answer questions and electronically file income tax returns. Returns can only be prepared for Minnesota residents with income from Minnesota. Not all IRS forms and schedules can be prepared by AARP TaxAide. Qualified taxpayers must bring:

• Photo identification

• Printed copy of 2015 Tax Return.

• Social security ID for each person listed on the return(s).

• All income documents (W-2; Retirement and Social Security 1099’s; interest and dividends; state and federal tax refunds; capital gains/stock transactions; self-employment income and expenses; gambling winnings).

• All documents for deductions (charitable donations; medical and education expenses; real-estate taxes; mortgage interest, etc)

• Estimated tax payments made in 2016

All required tax-related documents are listed on the Community Thread website at CommunityThreadMN.org.

Appointments will be offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Feb. 6 to April 12. All appointments will be at Community Thread, 2300 W. Orleans St., Stillwater.

Schedule an appointment by calling 651-439-7434 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.