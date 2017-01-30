Sheriff’s office will continue to work with St. Croix County for squad installation services

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with St. Croix County, Wisconsin, to commission and decommission law enforcement vehicles, after the county board approved an agreement between the counties Jan. 17.

The Washington County squad installer will perform the commission and decommission of law enforcement vehicles, boats, snowmobiles, ATVs, and investigator vehicles for the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

The work on the vehicles will be done at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, except when another location is mutually agreed upon. St. Croix County will pay Washington County $15,500 for the commission and decommission of up to 15 St. Croix County emergency vehicles. The cost for any additional marked vehicles are $1,750 and $310 for unmarked.

The term of this agreement is Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2017.