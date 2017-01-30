Sharp and Eisele are SAHS Athletes of the Week

Gretchen Sharp

Gretchen Sharp — Gymnastics

The Stillwater gymnastics team has emerged as a strong contender in the Suburban East Conference and among Section 4AA teams and Gretchen Sharp has been a major contributor.

The sophomore tied teammate Isabel Bartosh for second place in the all-around as the Ponies placed second in the 11-team Park Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21. Sharp was steady while posting an all-around score of 36.9. Sharp also ranked among team leaders as Stillwater improved to 5-0 with a 142.15-126.075 conference victory over Woodbury on Jan. 19.

Seth Eisele

Seth Eisele — Boys hockey

Entering the season with big shoes to fill following the graduation of Josh Benson, senior goaltender Seth Eisele has been up to the task this season for the third-ranked Stillwater boys’ hockey team.

Eisele recorded his fourth shutout of the season as the Ponies blanked Roseville 6-0 on Jan. 19. He boasts a gaudy goals against average of 1.27 and a save percentage of .926 while postings a 14-2 record. Eisele also recorded shutouts as Stillwater collected victories over Roseville, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Woodbury earlier this season.