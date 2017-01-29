County board approves Sheriff’s Office agreement for Lake Elmo law enforcement

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide law enforcement services for the city of Lake Elmo, after the county board approved an agreement with the city Jan. 17.

The county will furnish and supply all necessary labor, supervision, equipment, communication facilities, dispatching and supplies necessary to provide the services required by the agreement.

The city of Lake Elmo will pay the county the direct costs and expenses of providing the city with the full-time services of one sergeant and four full-time officers. The direct costs and expenses include salaries and fringe benefits of the employees performing the services at an estimated cost of $648,356.79 for 2017.

The agreement is for Jan. 1, 2017, through Jan. 1, 2019.