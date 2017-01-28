Sports Playing the Point Published January 28, 2017 at 7:46 pm By Stillwater Gazette Members of the Stillwater boys’ hockey team gather around goaltender Seth Eisele prior to the start of their game against Eden Prairie on Saturday, Jan. 21 in downtown Stillwater’s Lowell Park. The game was one of three played outdoors on a rink constructed on Mulberry Point and broadcast on Fox Sports North as part of Hockey Day Minnesota. The top-ranked Stillwater boys fell to the Eagles 4-1 in the afternoon, but the Stillwater girls defeated Minnetonka 2-0 in the finale that evening. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)