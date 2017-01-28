Gymnastics: Stillwater improves to 5-0 with SEC win over Royals

Members of the Stillwater gymnastics team who contributed to a second-place finish in the Park Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21 include, from left, Emma Carlson, Corrie Hale, Krista Cannata, Gretchen Sharp, Isabel Bartosh, Peyton Classon, Lauren Thole, Hannah Haslach, Kiley Cannata, Megan McAllister, Haley Tholen, Danielle Keran and Sami Chang.

WOODBURY — The Stillwater gymnastics team continued its march through the Suburban East Conference with a 142.15-126.075 victory at Woodbury on Thursday, Jan. 19. The Ponies improved to 5-0 on the season.

“Our girls are continuing to come together and get more consistent on each event,” Stillwater coach Traci Swenson said.

Stillwater posted its top score in the floor exercise (36.225), led by Isabel Bartosh and Sami Chang with matching scores of 9.15. Gretchen Sharp (9.0) and Danielle Keran (8.925) were not far behind.

“Our floor team showed their increased confidence with great routines from all five,” Swenson said.

Bartosh also posted the top score for the Ponies in the vault (9.2) and uneven bars (9.425). Keran (8.95) and Peyton Classon (8.95) were next while Chang and Sharp were within a half point of Bartosh with scores of 8.75.

“The girls have been getting stronger and more confident with their vaulting,” Swenson said.

Sharp (8.95) and Lauren Thole (8.9) also delivered solid scores for the Ponies in the bars, which was their first event of the night.

“Gretchen showed her increasing confidence on bars to start the team,” Swenson said. “Lauren also had a great bar routine with a strong score, and Isabel Bartosh anchored the team with an event-winning routine.”

Bartosh won the all-around with a score of 35.925.

• Stillwater’s JV team also remained undefeated in dual meets this season with a 125.55-49.1 victory over the Royals.

Stillwater 142.15, Woodbury 126.075

Vault (Stillwater 35.975) — Isabel Bartosh 9.2, Danielle Keran 9.075, Peyton Classon 8.95, Sami Chang 8.75 and Gretchen Sharp 8.75.

Uneven bars (Stillwater 35.775) — Isabel Bartosh 9.425, Gretchen Sharp 8.95, Lauren Thole 8.9, Danielle Keran 8.5 and Peyton Classon 8.3.

Beam (Stillwater 34.175) — Danielle Keran 8.9, Gretchen Sharp 8.7, Sami Chang 8.425, Isabel Bartosh 8.15 and Lauren Thole 8.05.

Floor (Stillwater 36.225) — Isabel Bartosh 9.15, Sami Chang 9.15, Gretchen Sharp 9.0, Danielle Keran 8.925 and Peyton Classon 8.75.

All-around — 1. Isabel Bartosh (St) 35.925.

Ponies second at Park Invite

At Cottage Grove, despite posting its highest score of the season, Stillwater was unable to overcome long-time rival Roseville in the Park Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Raiders turned in a winning score of 146.8 to clip the Ponies (146.25) while Brainerd (142.15) followed in third place in the 11-team field.

“We had a season-high meet on Saturday, but we can still see room for improvement,” Ponies coach Traci Swenson said.

Stillwater posted higher scores than the Raiders in three of four events, but Roseville outscored the Ponies by 2.15 (37.7-35.55) in the beam to provide the difference. The Ponies finished ahead of Roseville in two earlier meets this season and the teams will square off to finish the conference season on Feb. 9. The teams are also expected to be the leading contenders in Section 4AA.

“They had a great competition and we counted a couple of mistakes,” Swenson said. “We will see them again at our dual meet before sections.”

Stillwater’s top scores came in the vault (37.5) and floor (37.3)

The Ponies produced three of the top five scores in the vault with Isabel Bartosh (second), Danielle Keran (fourth) and Sami Chang (fifth).

Bartosh also contributed the top score for Stillwater in the uneven bars and floor.

“We started on bars with solid, connected routines,” Swenson said. “The girls have been working on improving connections and execution which they demonstrated in their routines.”

Danielle Keran finished second overall in the beam with a personal best score of 9.6 and Gretchen Sharp was next for the Ponies with a 9.3.

“We started with some struggles on beam with falls from Lauren, Isabel and Sami, but Danielle had one of the best routines of her career and Gretchen followed with an outstanding routine with few errors.”

Bartosh finished second in the floor with a score of 9.55 and the Ponies also received strong routines from Chang (9.4), Sharp (9.2), Keran (9.15) and Peyton Classon (8.95).

“Floor is always a highlight for us, and all five delivered on Saturday,” Swenson said. “Sami has a very difficult routine that she makes look easy and she has been getting more consistent with her tumbling passes. Isabel also had a nearly perfect routine.”

Bartosh and Sharp tied for second place in the all-around 36.9, finishing behind Roseville’s Olivia Rosenow (37.85).

Team standings

1. Roseville 146.8; 2. Stillwater 146.25; 3. Brainerd 142.15; 4. Lakeville South 140.65; 5. Rosemount 138.3; 6. East Ridge 136.8; 7. Wayzata 133.6; 8. Park 133.5; 9. St. Paul Highland Park 127.15; 10. Hopkins 126.75; 11. Woodbury 123.65.

Individual results

Vault (Stillwater 37.5) — 1. Kayla Soplata (Ros) 9.5; 2. Isabel Bartosh (St) 9.45; 4. Danielle Keran (St) 9.4; 5. Sami Chang (St) 9.35; 9. Gretchen Sharp (St) 9.3; 15. Peyton Classon (St) 9.15.

Uneven bars (Stillwater 35.9) — 1. Jessica Strecker (Ros) 9.55; 3. Isabel Bartosh (St) 9.4; 4. Gretchen Sharp (St) 9.1; 7. Lauren Thole (St) 9.0; 13. Danielle Keran 8.4; 33. Peyton Classon (St) 7.9.

Beam (Stillwater 35.55) — 1. Jessica Strecker (Ros) 9.65; 2. Danielle Keran (St) 9.6; 5. Gretchen Sharp (St) 9.3; 19. Isabel Bartosh (St) 8.5; 32. Sami Chang (St) 8.15; 40. Lauren Thole (St) 7.5.

Floor (Stillwater 37.3) — 1. Josey Schlie (Rsmt) 9.6; 2. Isabel Bartosh (St) 9.55; 8. Sami Chang (St) 9.4; 10. Gretchen Sharp (St) 9.2; 12. Danielle Keran (St) 9.15; 22. Peyton Classon (St) 8.95.

All-around — 1. Olivia Rosenow (Ros) 37.85; 2, tie, Isabel Bartosh (St) 36.9 and Gretchen Sharp (St) 36.9; 5. Danielle Keran 36.55.