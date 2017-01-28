Court of Appeals hears case against District 834

Court of Appeals presiding judge Kevin Ross listens to oral arguments Jan. 24 in the lawsuit the nonprofit 834 Voice brought against Stillwater Area Public Schools. (Submitted photo)

Residents and district officials packed a courtroom in St. Paul as the Minnesota Court of Appeals heard oral arguments Jan. 24 in a case brought against the Stillwater Area School District by community group 834 Voice. The case relates to the board’s decision to close three elementary schools.

Presiding judge Kevin Ross with judges Larry Stauber and John Rodenberg heard the oral arguments and asked questions of 834 Voice attorney Fritz Knaak and Stillwater Area Public Schools attorney Peter Mikhail. Knaak asked the court to review whether the school board’s decision to close Withrow, Marine and Oak Park elementary schools followed the procedure outlined by the state legislature.

By law, the court must issue a decision within 90 days of oral arguments.

“The issue presented to the court, quite frankly, is an unusual and interesting one,” Knaak said. “It is whether or not there is a record here of substantial evidence as the necessity and practicability of closing three elementary schools in the Stillwater School Disitrict.”

“You folks elected your school board members,” said Judge Stauber. “And they ended up finding — in a vote of five to two — that whatever remedy they wanted was appropriate.”

Knaak argued that the Legislature designed specific guidelines in the law that govern the closure of a school, and that the law governing school closure goes beyond the typical operation of a school district.

“The Legislature recognizes that the closure of a single school is a major issue with respect to a community — and I think the fact that we are dealing with three here is meaningful,” Knaak said. “It’s not a local, isolated community that is being impacted, it is actually several communities being impacted.”

The case was brought before the Court of Appeals instead of in District Court because the school board acted in a quasi-judicial manner when making the decision to close the school. Knaak pointed out that documentation and evidence in this case differed from the majority of cases brought before the appellate judges.

“Here we are dealing with well-advised amateurs,” Knaak said. “Our argument is fundamentally this: there is not substantial evidence in the record to justify this decision.”

Judge Rodenberg referenced a piece of evidence that was included with the case, the “Alternative Findings of Fact,” a document that was presented by community members to the board during a March 3 hearing on school closures.

“Someone, whose name I don’t recall, told the board that the group wanted it to be included into the record,” Rodenberg said.

“That is correct,” Knaak said.

“Do you agree that was received by the board?” asked Rodenberg.

“I do, I don’t think that is disputed,” Knaak said. “It was accepted into the record, but there was not any reception in that there was any comment … it was received and ignored. “

When asked if any of the information had been presented to the board prior to the March 3 hearing, Knaak said much of it had been presented to the board during the public meetings.

Mikhail argued to the judges that there were “very apparent errors” in the case brought forward by 834 Voice.

“They argue that the school board is a group of ‘well advised amateurs’ — quite the contrary,” Mikhail said. “Under the law and under standard review, they are the experts.”

Mikhail told the three-judge panel that the decision to close schools is one that is made by the elected officials on the school board, and that 834 Voice is asking the court to make a “de novo” (completely new) review.

“This is a policy decision for a governing body of elected officials,” Mikhail argued. “It’s our birthright to disagree with decisions elected officials make. When it is a controversial decision, the more profoundly we disagree, the more tempted we are to ask a court to remove that decision from the democratic process. That is why the court reminds us, again and again, that its standard of review is limited. The constitutional separation of powers demands that it is limited.”

“That is a good principled argument, but it boils to the need for substantial evidence,” Judge Ross said.

Mikhail argued that the board was given and interpreted substantial evidence in its decision making. Rodenberg asked Mikhail questions about the Reinhardt enrollment study.

“When we have competing evidence, one an expert and another, an opposing group that pulls a single piece of data out and comes to a competing conclusion, it is for the board to decide which one is more credible,” Mikhail argued. “The long-range study that was done before any of this controversy came about … came to the conclusion that enrollment in the north would be stable or declining. That is not a new fact that come out of this process. It is not a post-hoc justification. It has been a guiding prediction for this board’s business for years.”

The declining enrollment is a result of fewer elementary age students due to the type of housing found in the district, Mikhail said, and open enrollment into charter schools, out of the district, private schools and home school.

Mikhail argued that the district’s long-term operating plan, the Bridge to Excellence, requires the board to make changes to annual operations to make funding available for programing outlined in the plan.

“The administration — in that plan — was charged to find, on an annual basis, $1.14 million somewhere in the budget, in an era when every year we have budget cuts,” he said. “What we can do is reconfigure the district. Sometimes economics is cold, hard facts, and if the board decides to go with cold, hard facts, that is their decision.”

In other cases that have come before the courts related to school closures, Mikhail said, the underlying cause is declining enrollment and financial limitations. Mikhail also said that 834 Voice has not included in their appeal that a fourth school, Valley Crossing Community School, also closed, and 270 students will be attending the newly-constructed Brookview Elementary School. Mikhail said that 834 Voice did not include evidence brought to the board to consider equity between the district’s elementary schools.

“It’s not the court’s burden to decide if the board made the best decision or the right decision,” Mikhail said. “Only whether it made a legal one.”

The Court of Appeals is expected to issue its decision in April.

