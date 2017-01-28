Alpine skiing: Stillwater rolls in SEC

TAYLORS FALLS — The Stillwater girls’ and boys’ alpine ski teams each remain undefeated in Suburban East Conference events after prevailing on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Wild Mountain.

The Ponies turned back Forest Lake 679-650 in the girls’ competition while the boys also edged the Rangers 677-662.5. Both teams widened their leads in the overall conference standings.

Hanna Gaertner (55.67) and Grace Donner (56.73) finished third and fourth to pace the Stillwater girls, who placed a total of five skiers in the top 15. CJ Fredcove (1:00.91), Johanna Teagarden (1:01.03) and Karina Burns (1:01.08) finished 13th through 15th for the Ponies while Addie O’Reilly (1:01.78) was right on their heels in 17th place.

The Stillwater boys were led by Parker Smith (46.95) and Joe Weber (46.98) in fourth and fifth place while Bailey Helke (47.93) finished sixth. Adam Gaertner (49.65) finished 12th for the Ponies.

Girls team standings

1. Stillwater 679; 2. Forest Lake 650; 3. Woodbury 607; 4. White Bear Lake 588; 5. Mounds View 488; 6. East Ridge 435; 7. Roseville 241; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 166.

Stillwater results

3. Hanna Gaertner 55.67; 4. Grace Donner 56.73; 13. CJ Fredcove 1:00.91; 14. Johanna Teagarden 1:01.03; 15. Karina Burns 1:01.08; 17. Addie O’Reilly 1:01.78; 25. Rachel Allan 1:03.96; 38. Brenna Kahn 1:10.18; 47. Maddie Neubauer 1:15.07; 61. Katie Wallace 1:43.71. Medalist: Elizabeth Kiresuk (Ros) 52.26.

Boys team standings

1. Stillwater 677; 2. Forest Lake 662.5; 3. East Ridge 579.5; 4. Mounds View 516; 5. White Bear Lake 459; 6. Roseville 427; 7. Woodbury 424; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 387; 9. Park 347.

Stillwater results

4. Parker Smith 46.95; 5. Joe Weber 46.98; 6. Bailey Helke 47.93; 12. Adam Gaertner 49.65; 23. Austin Paseka 51.75; 24. Ethan Barclay 51.85; 27. Shamus Boe 52.35; 30. Karl Gaertner 53.13; 48. Hunter Kahn 1:01.91; Hunter Neubauer, DQ. Medalist: Kaarl Damberg (MV) 45.37.

Ponies win at Buck Hill

At Bloomington, the Stillwater girls posted a victory in the Buck Hill Invitational on Friday, Jan. 20, helping the Ponies to the overall title while combined with a third-place finish from the Stillwater boys.

Maddie Neubauer placed eighth in the girls’ race to lead the Ponies, who also received solid performances from Grace Donner (13th), Hanna Gaertner (18th) and Kirsten Anderson (20th).

The Ponies outdistanced runner-up Lakeville North 349.22-353.66 based on combined times. Edina followed in third at 356.33.

The Stillwater boys placed third out of 19 teams with a total time of 322.66, which placed them behind only Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy (310.65) and St. Thomas Academy (313.56).

Parker Smith led the Ponies in 14th place while Karl Gaertner (18th) and Adam Gaertner (29th) also placed among the top 30.

Stillwater won the overall combined title with a total time of 1050.07, easily outdistanced runner-up Edina (1091.78) and third-place Eden Prairie (1150.09).

Girls team standings (top 5)

1. Stillwater 349.22; 2. Lakeville North 353.66; 3. Edina 356.33; 4. Orono 360.31; 5. Eden Prairie 366.05.

Top 3

1. Bailey Servais (Lakeville North) 50.91; 2. Chloe Townsend (Edina) 53.07; 3. Morgan Gasser (Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy) 54.03.

Stillwater results

8. Maddie Neubauer 54.95; 13. Grace Donner 56.83; 18. Hanna Gaertner 57.66; 20. Kirsten Anderson 57.78; 28. Rachel Allan 1:00.18; 33. Katie Wallace 1:01.82; 34. Ellie Messelt 1:02.08; 38. Addie O’Reilly 1:02.78.

Boys team standings (top 5)

1. Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy 310.65; 2. St. Thomas Academy 313.56; 3. Stillwater 322.66; 4. Eden Prairie 322.74; 5. Eagan/Eastview 337.27.

Top 3

1. Jack Lindsay (Burnsville/Shakopee) 45.80; 2. Jake Abbott (Lakeville South) 46.48; 3. Nik Zeller (Eden Prairie) 47.08.

Stillwater results

14. Parker Smith 48.89; 18. Karl Gaertner 49.61; 29. Adam Gaertner 52.98; 32. Austin Paseka 53.59; 46. Shamus Boe 55.88; 70. Joe Weber 1:01.71; 77. Bailey Helke 1:03.56; 135. Charlie Skaret, DNF.

