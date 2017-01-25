Twin Cities Live comes to Pub 112 in Stillwater

KSTP-TV has announced that the locally produced Twin Cities Live will broadcast live from Pub 112 in Stillwater Thursday, Feb. 2. The public is invited to join host Steve Patterson 2-4 p.m. at Pub 112.

Twin Cities Live is an hour-long entertainment television show produced by KSTP-TV in the Twin Cities. The show’s theme is food, fashion and fun. This winter, the show is celebrating communities from around the area, especially communities that have vibrant downtowns, fun boutiques, great restaurants and proud locals.

Twin Cities Live airs live on weekdays at 3 p.m. on KSTP and is re-broadcast at 1 a.m. on KSTP and 10 a.m. on KSTC-45TV. For more information on the program visit twincitieslive.com.

This story has been updated.