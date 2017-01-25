Thole: After scores of troubling news, dance team brings cheer to U of M

Alli Woodbeck, middle, the daughter of 1984 Stillwater High School graduates Dave and Sue (Pearson) Woodbeck, is a co-captain for the University of Minnesota pom team that just captured its eighth consecutive national championship. (Contributed photo)

We certainly heard enough about the University of Minneosta Golden Gophers football team last fall. The coverage included a 9-4 season that culminated with an impressive Holiday Bowl victory in San Diego over Washington State University.

Not all was well at Sky-U-Mah, however, as a scandal of gigantic proportions left the athletic department in shambles — resulting in the firing of head coach Tracy Claeys and the hiring of new coach PJ Fleck from Western Michigan.

Let’s be honest, the poor judgement of several players cast a dark shadow on Gold Country that won’t go away overnight. It was criminal behavior, even if some or all of those facing discipline from the University are never charged.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a Gophers fan except when they play my beloved North Dakota State University Bison. I coached the Gophers’ freshman team while taking graduate classes there in 1968, so I’m in step.

I know there are a lot of good things going on over there, not the least of which is the U of M Dance Team that has been a five-star outfit during every game performance. These young women have attained national fame through skill, hard work and dedication.

The Gophers won two national championships at the UCA and UDA College Cheerleading and Dance National Championships in Orlando, Fla., this past weekend — finishing ahead of runner-up Ohio State in each. The Gophers won their eighth straight Pom title to remain the only champion in the eight-year history of that competition. The U of M dance team also captured the national title after placing second a year ago.

One thing that peaked my interest in the dance team is that its co-captain Alli Woodbeck has strong Stillwater ties. Although she is a graduate of East Ridge High School in Woodbury, her parents are Dave and Sue (Pearson) Woodbeck, former Ponies in the Class of 1984.

Woodbeck, or “Wood duck” as we affectionately called, was an all-conference running back for us and later at St. John’s University. Sue was a Chevals danceline performer and cheerleader.

All roads led to Orlando last week and the Woodbecks were on hand for the competition at the ESPN Center.

Alli and her teammates are a great source of pride to the U of Minnesota and the whole state.

I would be remiss if I didn’t close before mentioning the Duck’s four touchdowns on the road in a 34-27 win over No. 1-ranked White Bear Lake. He was a part of history when the Ponies beat the new No. 1 Moorhead a week later. Yes, he also played for that 1982 state title bunch.

“It is bittersweet for Dave and I knowing our days as a Gopher athlete’s parents are almost over,” Sue said recently. “It has been a terrific ride and what a great program the University had to offer Alli and the squad.”

Alli, who also serves as an assistant dance coach at Edina High School, will graduate from the Carlson School of Management this spring with degrees in Finance and Management Information Systems (M.I.S.). She accepted a job with Ernst & Young in New York City that will begin in August.

Stuart Groskreutz contributed this guest column