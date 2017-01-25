Nordic skiing: Stillwater girls win Mesabi Invitational

The Stillwater girls’ and boys’ Nordic ski teams celebrate a strong showing in the Mesabi Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. (Contributed photo by Mike Noer)

It was a busy, but productive day for the Stillwater Nordic skiing program, which sent skiers to compete in the Mesabi Invitational at Giants Ridge and the ABC Relays at Wirth Park.

The Stillwater girls outlasted runner-up Mesabi East/Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert 419-393 to claim the team title in a race that featured 47 teams.

“We had a good day at Giants Ridge,” Ponies co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “The conditions were ideal: good tracks and sunshine. It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to test drive the state championship courses. There’s nothing quite like these courses in the Twin Cites. This race is always high energy and you have to learn how to deal with that distraction. You have to learn how to channel that energy productively and not get consumed by it.”

The Stillwater boys also delivered a strong performance while scoring 433 points to place second behind Wayzata.

“This is one of the largest high school cross Country ski meets in the country and the conditions were absolutely perfect for racing,” Stillwater co-head coach Torry Kraftson said. “The format required the athletes to start two at a time every 15 seconds, equal to eight skiers starting per minute. There were close to 800 participants, so the start and finish area was electric, especially with a booming announcer introducing each athlete before they blasted off the start line into the woods. This high energy environment is a great run through for the team preparing them for the big championship meets later in the season and it was a successful day for Stillwater.”

Libby Tuttle won the freestyle race with a time of 17:20 and teammate Siri Bohacek followed in third place at 17:43 to give the Ponies a nice boost when combined with the strong classic races by Rana Kraftson (17:38) and Hannah Beech (18:18), who placed fifth and eighth.

“We’ve got such a deep pool of talent this year, it was fun to see that on display today,” Hansen said.

Shad Kraftson finished second in the classic race with a time of 14:49 to lead the Stillwater boys, who also received a 17th-place finish in the same event from Brian Olson (16:05). Josh Albrecht (14:59) and Nolan Noer (15:18) finished 8th and 11th for Stillwater in the freestyle event.

“Combined with the girls’ success at Mesabi and ABC Relays, it was an extremely successful day for the skiers,” Kraftson said. “All 20 Mesabi skiers and 84 ABC Relay skiers had a tremendous day of skiing.”

• Carl Bohacek (16:24) won the classic division and Stillwater teammate Ben Wicklund posted the fastest time in the freestyle division as the Ponies defeated Duluth East 231-216 to win the JV competition on Saturday. Grant Hietpas (6th in classic, 17:14) and Ian Ruh (3rd in freestyle, 16:43) also skied well for the Ponies.

Liv Myers (19:47) and Sintra Nichols (21:42) finished first and seventh in the classic event while Sydney Peterson (19:26) and Emma Albrecht (19:39) placed 1-2 in the freestyle race to help lift the Stillwater girls to a victory over Duluth East (247-242) in the girls’ competition.

Girls team standings (top 10)

1. Stillwater 419; 2. Mesabi East/Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert 393; 3. Forest Lake 389; 4. Duluth East 380; 5. Ely 377; 6. Edina 351; 7. Wayzata 343; 8. Grand Rapids 325; 9. Andover 320; 10. Little Falls 303.

Stillwater results

Classic — 5. Rana Kraftson 17:38; 8. Hannah Beech 18:18; 20. Greta Peterson 19:21. Medalist: 1. Hannah Bettendorf (Proctor) 16:44.

Freestyle — 1. Libby Tuttle 17:20; 3. Siri Bohacek 17:43; 24. Hannah Brown 19:50. Medalist: 1. Tuttle, 17:20.

Boys team standings (top 10)

1. Wayzata 444; 2. Stillwater 433; 3. Mora 423; 4. Champlin Park 407; 5. Copper Country Ski Tigers 394; 6. Duluth East 378; 7. Brainerd 376; 8. Grand Rapids 369; 9. Little Falls 360; 10. St. Cloud Cathedral 348.

Stillwater results

Classic — 2. Shad Kraftson 14:49; 17. Brian Olson 16:05; 21. Noah Kneeskern 16:27. Medalist: 1. Luc Golin (Way) 14:34.

Freestyle — 8. Josh Albrecht 14:59; 11. Nolan Noer 15:18; 24. Caden Albrecht 16:20. Medalist: 1. Mitch DeLong (CCST) 13:50.

Ponies place 4th

At Golden Valley, the Stillwater boys and girls each registered fourth-place finishes in the ABC Relays at Wirth Park — strong showings considering the team’s more accomplished skiers were competing in the Mesabi Invite at the same time.

“It was hard to split the team, but they represented us well at ABC Relays,” Hansen said. “The relays have the first two skiers racing classic and the second two race freestyle. It’s only three kilometers per leg so it’s a fast and furious race.”

Bethany Olson and Meade Acers skied the classic legs while Lily Mayek and Gabi Danielson finished the freestyle legs for a Ponies team that placed fourth overall with a combined time of 37:20.

“We have a strong group of sophomores who teamed up and all four had one of the top 10 splits for the day,” Hansen said. “It was also fun to have our full team race and see some of the younger kids shine.”

In the boys’ race, Stillwater also placed fourth with Collin Gray, Eli Roll, Evan Dybvig and Lars Dewall in a time of 30:59. The Stillwater team of Jack DeGonda, Thomas Meyer, Ethan Christenson and Jack Lange wasn’t far behind in seventh place with a time of 31:49.

“Jack Degonda has been working very hard on his double poling technique in practice and it paid off with a fifth-best time leading off a classic leg for the B Team relay,” Kraftson said. “Colin showed his strength with an eighth-best time leading off the A Team relay. For the skaters, Evan Dyvbig has been steadily improving and crossed the line with the seventh-fastest skate time while Lars DeWall anchored the A team, finishing with the ninth-fastest skate time of the day.”

Girls team standings (top 10)

1. Henry Sibley A 35:27; 2. Robbinsdale Armstrong A 35:52; 3. Robbinsdale Armstrong B 36:58; 4. Stillwater A (8C. Bethany Olson 9:22, 9C. Meade Acers 9:37, 6F. Lily Mayek 9:04 and 9F. Gabi Danielson 9:17) 37:20; 5. Minnetonka A 38:08; 6. Coon Rapids A 38:17; 7. Blaine A 40:01; 8. Stillwater B (15C. Emily Laabs 10:32, 16C. Emily Tibbetts 10:34, 13F. Maddy Colton 9:34 and 17F. Kendra Anderson 9:43) 40:23; 9. Henry Sibley B 41:06; 10. Winona B 41:44.

Boys team standings (top 10)

1. Robbinsdale Armstrong A 29:24; 2. Minnetonka A 29:59; 3. Coon Rapids A 30:01; 4. Stillwater A (7C. Collin Gray 7:48, 18C. Eli Roll 8:20, 7F. Evan Dybvig 7:20 and 9F. Lars Dewall 7:31) 30:59; 5. Blaine A 31:02; 6. Robbinsdale Armstrong B 31:31; 7. Stillwater B (5C. Jack DeGonda 7:40, 10C. Thomas Meyer 7:55, 11F. Ethan Christenson 7:49 and 20F. Jack Lange 8:25) 31:49; 8. Minnetonka B 32:23; 9. Winona A 32:56; 10. St. Paul Central A 34:07.

Ponies sweep titles

At Maplewood, Shad Kraftson and Josh Albrecht finished 1-2 to help lead the Stillwater boys to victory in a Suburban East Conference pursuit race on Monday, Jan. 16 at Battle Creek. The Ponies outscored rival Forest Lake 480-440 for the top spot while Roseville followed in third with 419 points.

Kraftson held a one second lead over Albrecht after the classical race in the morning and the two finished within three seconds in the pursuit, with Kraftson crossing the line in a winning time of 28:16. Albrecht finished in 28:19. Stillwater’s Libby Tuttle skied to a runner-up finish in a Suburban East Conference pursuit race at Battle Creek on Monday, Jan. 16.

Shad and Josh have had a knack for finishing within seconds of each other this past week,” Ponies co-head coach Torry Kraftson said. “Last week in our race at Wirth they were separated by two seconds in an individual start race.

“In the afternoon freestyle pursuit, Shad went hard from the start and maintained a couple second lead on Josh for the first two kilometers. Then Josh caught Shad, tucked in behind him for a kilometer, and took the lead from the third kilometer until near the finish, where Shad took the lead back to win by three seconds. It was so thrilling to see them competing together against some great competitors within the conference.”

Stillwater placed seven skiers in the top 11, including Nolan Noer (5th), Carl Bohacek (8th), Caden Albrecht (9th), Noah Kneeskern (10th) and Brian Olson (11th).

“We have a very tight grouping from our 9th to our 15th skier,” Kraftson said. “It is going to be tough to pick our 10 varsity skiers for the upcoming conference meet.”

The Stillwater girls completed the sweep with a 483-446 victory over second-place Forest Lake.

Libby Tuttle (33:22) finished second behind Forest Lake’s Jenna Parent (33:12) to lead the Stillwater girls.

“Our girls really dominated today,” Ponies co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “It’s true, this isn’t a championship meet or anything, but I still want them to pause and savor the victory. We had nine athletes in the top 16 — that’s something I never would have imagined at the beginning of the season. Josh Albrecht, front, and Shad Kraftson set the pace for the Stillwater boys’ Nordic ski team during the pursuit race on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16 at Battle Creek Park. (Contributed photo by David Brandt)

Siri Bohacek (34:03) and Rana Kraftson (34:15) finished third and fourth for the Ponies while Hannah Beech (34:31) and Greta Peterson (35:13) placed sixth and seventh. Also producing strong races for the Poneis were Liv Myers (11th), Emma Albrecht (12th), Hannah Brown (14th) and Syndey Peterson (16th).

“It was such a treat to ski at Battle Creek on natural snow,” Hansen said. “The course is one of the best in the Twin Cities and we’ve had to cancel the meet the last two years because we had no snow. The course is hilly and a bit uneven in places, but really a fun trail with lots of good ups and downs in the woods. It was also nice to have the full team racing together for the day. Two 5-kilometer races is a big day for the athletes so everyone brings blankets and pillows and a picnic lunch. It ends up being good social time and good racing time.”

Boys team standings

1. Stillwater 480; 2. Forest Lake 440; 3. Roseville 419; 4. Mounds View 405; 5. White Bear Lake 389; 6. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 361.

Stillwater results

1. Shad Kraftson 14:49-13:27—28:16; 2. Josh Albrecht 14:50-13:29—28:19; 5. Nolan Noer 15:12-14:14—29:26; 8. Carl Bohacek 15:50-14:20—30:10; 9. Caden Albrecht 15:51-14:29—30:20; 10. Noah Kneeskern 15:26-14:59—30:25; 11. Brian Olson 15:51-14:44—30:35; 15. Ian Ruh 16:16-15:16—31:32; 16. Grant Hietpas 16:46-15:08—31:54; 20. Colin Gray 16:24-16:01—32:25. Medalist: Kraftson, 14:49-13:27—28:16.

Girls team standings

1. Stillwater 483; 2. Forest Lake 446; 3. White Bear Lake 423; 4. Roseville 410; 5. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 378; 6. Mounds View 351.

Stillwater results

2. Libby Tuttle 17:03-15:48—33:22; 3. Siri Bohacek 17:30-16:33—34:03; 4. Rana Kraftson 17:41-16:34—34:15; 6. Hannah Beech 17:43-16:48—34:31; 7. Greta Peterson 18:19-16:54—35:13; 11. Liv Myers 18:33-16:57—35:30; 12. Emma Albrecht 18:59-17:04—36:03; 14. Hannah Brown 18:59-17:39—36:38; 16. Sydney Peterson 19:18-18:03—37:21; 21. Sintra Nichols 20:37-18:28—39:05. Medalist: Jenna Parent (FL) 17:03-16:09—33:12.

