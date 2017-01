James “Jim” D. San Cartier

Jim San Cartier, age 88 of Stillwater, died Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Lakeview Hospital.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Shirley; children, Suzette (Robert) Collis, Joleen Pederson (Gerard Meyer), Jean (James) Brost, James (Mary) San Cartier, Robert San Cartier (Brenda Foley); 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Yvonne (Ronald) Sparrow.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Church of St. Michael, 611 S. 3rd St., Stillwater, MN 55082 with visitation one hour prior to the Mass at Church. Private interment to be held at a later date at Fairview Cemetery.