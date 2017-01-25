Theater classes for young people

Theater classes for students in grades 1 – 6 will be offered on four Saturday mornings, February 4-25, at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

“Mother Goose on the Loose!,” for students in grades 1 – 3, will be offered from 9-10 a.m. Participants will learn the basics of creative dramatics through movement, voice, and their active imaginations. Using the familiar fairy tales of “Mother Goose” as source material, young actors will create their own unique story based on these adventures. The final class will include a presentation of skills learned for family and friends. The fee is $47.

“Mental Floss Improv Class,” for students in grades 4 – 6, will be offered from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. This energetic class will lead students through the controlled chaos world of improvisation. Participants will learn the basics of storytelling through theater games and explore the use of movement and voice to create distinctive characters. Young actors will be guided to develop their own unique story. The final class will include a presentation of skills learned for family and friends. The fee is $59.

Instructor Charles Fraser has taught creative dramatics and summer camps at The Phipps since 2010, including Alice in Wonderland last summer. He has taught a broad range of theater disciplines in elementary schools, high schools, colleges, and universities across the United States for the Guthrie Theater. Additionally, he is a teaching artist with Upstream Arts, Hennepin Theatre Trust, Avalon Charter School, Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists, Saint Louis Park High School, and he is an adjunct professor of theater at Concordia University. As an actor, he has worked for the Guthrie, Theatre de la Jeune Lune, History Theatre, Park Square Theatre, Minnesota Shakespeare Project, Playwrights’ Center, Brave New Workshop, Illusion Theater, and Disney Cruise Line.

Registrations may be made by calling 715-386-2305 or going online to ThePhipps.org. Enrollments may also be made by mailing the fee(s) to The Phipps Center, 109 Locust Street, Hudson, Wisconsin 54016.

‘In Stitches, A Theatrical Concert’

“In Stitches, A Theatrical Concert,” created and directed by Kasey Jean Tunell, will be performed through January 29 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., as well as Sundays at 2 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

Songs and dances from over 20 favorite musicals, old and new, are conjured up in a theatrical costume shop, a magical place of memories, dreams, and possibilities.

The show includes selections from “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Pippin,” “Aida,” “Into the Woods,” “Annie,” “Cats,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Pump Boys and Dinettes,” “White Christmas,” “Les Miserables,” “Rent,” “Spamalot,” “A Chorus Line,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Hair,” “Grease,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Ragtime,” “Wicked,” and “Hairspray.”

Tunell describes the show, “It’s about the magic of creating live theater, including the people in and around a theater setting. It’s about inspiration, finding your passion, and dreaming of bigger, better things.”

General admission tickets are $24 for adults and $17 for students of any age, with a $2 discount for seniors on the Sunday matinees, for this production in the Black Box Theater. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.

Stained glass class offered Jan. 23 – Feb. 1

Stained Glass Design – Tiffany Style, a two-week class, meeting on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 23 through Feb. 1, from 6-9 p.m., is being offered at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

This class is a comprehensive introduction to stained glass design and creation using the traditional Tiffany techniques. Each student will design, create, and complete an original 8” x 10” framed panel. The colors of glass available for selection will be extensive and vivid. No previous experience in art or glass work is required.

Instructor Steve King was selected Teacher of the Year in both Virginia and Spain when he was teaching for the Department of Defense. His other teaching locations include Italy, Germany, Japan, and California. In addition to teaching at The Phipps, King currently teaches for both Hudson and Woodbury Community Education. He also serves as the art director for the annual Carpenter Art Festival.

The class fee is $139, including all materials. Necessary tools will be provided. For more information or to register, go to ThePhipps.org, call 715-386-2305, or stop by The Phipps.