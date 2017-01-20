Public Notices – NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND CLAIMANTS OF INTENT TO DISSOLVE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Station 1, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company (the Company), subject to Chapter 322B of the Minnesota Statutes, is in the process of dissolving and winding up its affairs pursuant to Section 322B.80 of the Minnesota Statutes. In connection therewith, please be advised that:

1. The Company has filed with the Minnesota Secretary of State a Notice of Dissolution.

2. The Notice of Dissolution was filed with the Minnesota Secretary of State on January 17, 2017.

3. All claims by creditors or claimants against the Company must be sent to the following address:

Station 1, LLC

Attn: Paul Dzubnar

1342 Grand Avenue

St. Paul, MN 55105

4. All claims by creditors or claimants must be received by April 23, 2017.

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 20, 27, February 3, 10, 2017

644875