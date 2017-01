NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That the Town Board of Stillwater Township, Washington County, Minnesota shall hold a public hearing on the 9th day of February, 2017, at 7:30 P.M. The purpose of the hearing is to consider an Ordinance adopting the Township Fees for 2016 for planning and zoning applications, Township permits and licenses.

Kathy Schmoeckel, Town Clerk

Stillwater Township, Minnesota

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 20, 2017

644568