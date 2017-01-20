Notice of Public Hearings – STILLWATER TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That the Planning Commission of Stillwater Township, Washington County, Minnesota shall hold a public hearing on the 2th day of February, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. The purpose of the hearing is to consider an Ordinance repealing Section 2.16 of Chapter Two Part 3 of the Townships Zoning Ordinance and Ordinance 171 that permit Outdoor Wood-burning Furnaces/Boilers.

Kathy Schmoeckel, Town Clerk

Stillwater Township, Minnesota

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 20, 2017

