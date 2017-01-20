Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BAYPORT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

VARIANCE FOR 515 LAKESIDE DRIVE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Bayport will meet on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, at Bayport City Hall, 294 North 3rd Street, to consider an application from Gregg Ellingson to allow a variance for a retaining wall to be located within the 100 building setback area from the ordinary high water mark, as required by Appendix C Lower St. Croix River Bluffland and Shoreland Management Ordinance. A copy of the full legal description is available at City Hall. If you have questions or would like additional information about this application, you may contact 651-275-4404. Persons desiring to be heard on this matter are invited and encouraged to attend the public hearing. Persons unable to attend may submit written comments prior to the date of the hearing to: City of Bayport, 294 North 3rd Street, Bayport, MN 55003.

SARA TAYLOR

INTERIM CITY ADMINISTRATOR

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 20, 2017

