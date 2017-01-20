Hockey Day Minnesota: Lights, cameras, ice …

The rink located on Mulberry Point in downtown Stillwater’s Lowell Park was taking shape earlier this week. A refrigeration system in place allowed for the creation of ice despite above average temperatures. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

The Birthplace of Minnesota will take center stage in the State of Hockey on Saturday, Jan. 21. Downtown Stillwater’s Lowell Park is the host site for this year’s Hockey Day Minnesota, which is a day-long celebration of the sport with six games broadcast state-wide and beyond on Fox Sports North and FSN PLUS.

The 18 hours of coverage will include several special features and provide a spotlight for Stillwater and its many attractions.

Lowell Park, which has already witnessed increased winter traffic due to the Ice Castles, has been buzzing with activity this week as crews complete work on the refrigerated ice rink located on the north end of the park at Mulberry Point. The site offers a panoramic backdrop that includes the frozen-over St. Croix River, bluffs on the Wisconsin side and the Historic Stillwater Lift Bridge.

More than 300 volunteers have contributed to this event — work which began a year-and-a-half ago.

Following a slate of activities scheduled for Friday night, Lowell Park will host three prep games starting on Saturday morning with Thief River Falls facing Mahtomedi in a boys’ game at 10 a.m. The gates will open at 8 a.m., and live coverage on FSN starts at 9 a.m. The Stillwater boys’ hockey team faces Eden Prairie at 1 p.m., and the Stillwater girls will host Minnetonka in the final prep game starting at 5:30 p.m.

The rest of the lineup for Hockey Day Minnesota, which was first held in 2007, includes the Minnesota Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers in a college game at 5 p.m., and the Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks at 8 p.m. The Stillwater Lift Bridge across the St. Croix River provides the back drop for this year’s Hockey Day Minnesota games and activities in downtown Stillwater’s Lowell Park. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

The No. 1-ranked Stillwater boys are coming off their only loss of the season at White Bear Lake Jan. 14 while the eighth-ranked Eagles (9-4-2) have won three in a row since falling to Centennial 3-2 on Dec. 31. The Ponies (13-1) captured their first-ever conference title before finishing fourth at the state tournament a year ago, easily making it the best season in the school’s 60-plus year history in the sport. Eden Prairie is the reigning state runner-up and features the consensus top player in the state Casey Middlestadt, who is projected as a first-round NHL draft pick.

“They have a weapon like that, you’d better be ready,” Ponies coach Matt Doman said. “It’s not just one guy, it’s full-team defense trying to limit his impact on the game. You can’t stop him, you hope you take away time and space and trying to limit chances for himself and what he creates for other guys on the ice.”

The Ponies also participated in Hockey Day Minnesota in 2014 when they lost to host Elk River 4-1. That season ended on a high note for Stillwater, however, as the team qualified for its first-ever state tournament later that season.

Hosting and participating in Hockey Day Minnesota is already a thrill, but facing a team with Eden Prairie’s star power makes it even better, the coach suggested.

“That just adds so much to the day on top of everything,” Doman said. “It’s a team that obviously is showing they’re one of the best in the state. It should be a fun match-up. Since we’ve known it’s going to be them, we’ve been looking forward to the chance to go against those guys.”

The Stillwater girls are hoping to snap a five-game losing streak when they host Minnetonka (9-7-3) in the nightcap. The game will be broadcast live on FSN PLUS and then replayed on tape delay on FSN at 11:30 p.m.

“The girls are really excited about the opportunity to play outside,” Ponies coach Lee Gillespie said. “Most have never played outside so they’re excited about that. Just the whole atmosphere, I know they’re excited to be live on TV.”

The Ponies (7-12) also played Minnetonka when Hockey Day Minnesota was held at St. Paul’s Phalen Park in 2009. Stillwater defeated the Skippers 2-1 that year and carried that momentum all the way to a Class AA state championship.

“They’re doing pretty well,” Gillespie said. “They started slow, too, but I think it will be a pretty tight game. They’re always tough. They’re a pretty balanced team, but fairly inexperienced like we were coming into the season.”

The coach said his team will try to worry about the things it can control.

“It could be wind or snow or, if it’s raining, we want to focus on simplifying our game more than we already do,” Gillespie said. “Get the puck deep and not over-handle it on the ice.”

The Stillwater boys and girls are planning to take the ice simultaneously on Friday afternoon for some 3-on-3 scrimmages, which will provide an opportunity to get acquainted with the outdoor ice and the surroundings.

“It’s just a different perspective seeing the wide open area around you,” Gillespie said.

With warmer temperatures and rain/snow listed in the forecast for the weekend, there have been concerns about whether the ice conditions would allow the event to continue outdoors.

“We had a conference call with the Wild and Fox Sports (on Tuesday) and all parties agreed we’re playing outside,” said organizing committee chair Tony Novalany. “We know it’s going to be warm, but the refrigeration will address that so we’re not concerned about the temperature. We just hope for no rain or light rain. The conclusion we came to is if we have to delay the game because of weather we will delay it.

“If there’s too much water on the rink the puck not going to move and get hung up and affect the game, so we don’t want that.”

The warm temperatures resulted in the ice castle closing temporarily this weekend because of treacherous footing inside the structure.

“That’s a disappointment for us, but the show will go on,” Novalany said.

The Wild Skate Shack, which people can enter a drawing for, will also be located on the southern end of Lowell Park. There are other attractions as well, including an ice wall along the river and fire pits with seating available adjacent to a second jumbotron that will allow fans to watch the action from outside the rink area.

The Friday night events, which include a Stillwater Police vs. Fire Department game, the Minnesota Whitecaps vs. the Korean National Team, and an alumni game featuring players from the University of Minnesota vs. the University of Wisconsin, are also expected to continue as planned, despite a moderate chance of rain and snow.

This is the 11th Hockey Day Minnesota and 2012 remains the only year the prep games had to be moved indoors because of poor ice conditions caused by warm weather. The games were moved from Lake Minnetonka/Excelsior to the Pagel Activity Center.

“You have to roll with whatever gets thrown at us,” Doman said. “We can’t control the weather, but 45 and overcast is a perfect day for outdoor hockey. We’ll wait and see. It looks like if there are showers they’re not going to be significant enough to stop.

“Obviously the weather is a factor. You probably have more clothes on under your gear, but for the post part the actual playing outside is not a whole lot different. Everything surrounding it makes it different with the video being taken and cameras in the locker room and guys getting interviewed. It’s a lot of things different outside the actual game. Hopefully once the puck drops, as long as the ice is decent, you’re kind of playing a game. As far as handling the circus and staying focused and being prepared, it’s like a state tournament in a lot of ways and everything leading up to it.”

And while the players and coaches are focused on the game, Doman also reflected on the overwhelming support this event has received from those who pushed to land the prestigious event and everyone committed to raising the bar for future host cities.

“It’s really a weekend of events,” Doman said. “There’s so many people putting in so many things it’s going to be a really fun day for everybody. I think it’s unbelievable the outpouring of support we’ve received from the community. As we get closer, you can almost feel that excitement through everybody and that type of commitment and support we’ve gotten has been awesome.”

Fans strongly encouraged to use shuttles

Because of limited parking in downtown Stillwater, fans attending Saturday’s Hockey Day Minnesota games are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the free shuttle buses that will be running every 15-20 minutes from 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

The designated park and ride for Stillwater fans is located at Stillwater Area High School in Oak Park Heights.

“Getting here early is going to really help,” said local organizing committee chair Tony Novalany. “Make sure to leverage the park and rides because it will be difficult to navigate downtown. Leverage the five park and rides and get here early.”

Tickets for Hockey Day Minnesota can be purchased on-line at WILD.com or in person at the event.

Contact Stuart Groskreutz at [email protected]