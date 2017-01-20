Boys hockey: White Bear Lake hands Ponies first loss

VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The last unbeaten team in either class, the Stillwater boys’ hockey team suffered its first loss of the season to a familiar rival on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Vadnais Sports Center.

White Bear Lake (6-2-0 SEC, 9-3-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead and withstood a flurry from the Ponies in the final period to claim a 2-1 Suburban East Conference victory.

No. 1-ranked Stillwater (8-1, 13-1) had won 16 consecutive conference games since playing the Bears to a scoreless tie a year ago and was unbeaten in its last 25 league games dating back to the 2014-15 season.

“I think if your goal is to win every game, you’re probably setting yourself up for failure,” Ponies coach Matt Doman said. “You approach every game and do what you can to win. I have bigger goals, I’d rather win the last game. We want to be improving and there’s lessons you learn along the way and sometimes the best lessons are learned from getting beat. We’ll learn from it and hopefully it will make us a better team when it matters.”

The Ponies, who won their first-ever conference title a year ago, still hold a two-point lead over Cretin-Derham Hall (7-1, 8-5) in the SEC standings.

Zac Cadalbert scored on the power play for the Bears less than two minutes into the opening period. Max Jenrich extended the lead with a goal at 5:21 of the second.

“They wanted it more than we did,” Doman said. “That’s the biggest thing I took away. They were committed to doing the little things in tough areas that we weren’t.”

Stillwater received a lift from Thomas Bruchu late in the second period when he scored a power play goal with just seven seconds remaining on an assist from Michael Kaufman.

The Ponies outshot White Bear Lake 11-3 in the third period, but goaltender Bob Parenteau was up to the task while finishing with 28 saves for the Bears.

“We definitely had some good chances in the third period,” Doman said. “I thought we got back to playing our game and we created opportunities from that, but to play a team as good as they are defensively and try to dig yourself out of a hole, you can’t leave it up to that. We hit some posts and got some chances, but you can’t allow yourself to be in that situation in the first place.”

Seth Eisele totaled 19 saves for the Ponies, who have outscored their conference opponents by a combined 48-14 this season.

Stillwater, which retained its No. 1 ranking in the Let’s Play Hockey state poll, is scheduled to face sixth-ranked Eden Prairie (9-4-2) as part of Hockey Day Minnesota in downtown Stillwater on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Stillwater 0 1 0 — 1

White Bear Lake 1 1 0 — 2

First period — 1. WBL, Zac Cadalbert (Brock Larson, Austin Carroll) pp, 1:31.

Second period — 2. WBL, Max Jennrich (Chase Hamstad) 5:21; 1. St, Thomas Bruchu (Michael Kaufman), pp 16:53.

Third period — No scoring.

Penalties — St, 4-8:00; WBL, 3-6:00.

Saves — St (Seth Eisele) 8-8-3—19; WBL (Bob Parenteau) 8-9-11—28.

Stillwater 5, Woodbury 0

At Woodbury, five different players found the back of the net for the Ponies in a 5-0 conference victory over Woodbury on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Bielenberg Ice Arena.

Matthew Stanton and Noah Cates each scored for the Ponies in the opening period to build a 2-0 lead.

“I thought we got off to a good start,” Doman said. “We were ready to go from the first drop of the puck as far as attacking, using our speed to win puck battles and puck races. If we win those battles in those areas, we’re pretty good.”

Austin Murr scored two minutes into the second period and Luke Manning added a power play goal four minutes later to provide a four-goal cushion. TJ Sagissor closed out the scoring with a power play tally for the Poines in the third.

Seth Eisele required just seven saves to notch his third shutout of the season.

Stillwater 2 2 1 — 5

Woodbury 0 0 0 — 0

First period — 1. St, Matthew Stanton (Michael Kaufman, Austin Murr) 11:56; 2. St, Noah Cates (TJ Sagissor, Jesse Bjugstad) 14:00.

Second period — 3. St, Murr (Kaufman, Stanton) 2:08; 4. St, Luke Manning (Cates, Sagissor) pp, 6:33.

Third period — 5. St, Sagissor (Cates, Stanton) pp, 12:19.

Penalties — St, 3-6:00; Wo, 3-6:00.

Saves — St (Seth Eisele) 1-4-2—7; Wo (John Conlee) 13-10-13—36.