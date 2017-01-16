Neubauer and Auleciems are SAHS Athletes of the Week

Maddie Neubauer

Maddie Neubauer — Girls alpine skiing

The top skier in the entire Suburban East Conference a year ago, Maddie Neubauer anchors another strong lineup this season for the Stillwater girls’ alpine ski team, which cruised to a 718-610 victory in its conference opener at Afton Alps on Jan. 10.

The junior finished second overall to pace a team that landed eight skiers in the top 20. Neubauer also finished first as the Ponies prevailed in the Powder Ridge Invitational on Jan. 5.

Stillwater is scheduled to compete at the Giants Ridge Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Ethan Auleciems

Ethan Auleciems — Boys swimming and diving

A key member of a strong senior class for the Stillwater boys’ swimming and diving team, Ethan Auleciems is off to a strong start for defending conference and section champion Ponies.

Auleciems won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breastroke to help Stillwater turn back Mounds View 92-80 in an SEC meet on Jan. 10. Auleciems also finished second in the breastroke and seventh in the 200 freestyle as the third-ranked Ponies placed second at the Maroon and Gold Invite, which included several of the state’s top teams.