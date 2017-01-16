Minneapolis Guitar Quartet plays in Mahtomedi Jan. 20

The Minneapolis Guitar Quartet (Submitted photo)

The Wildwood Artist Series presents the Minneapolis Guitar Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. The quartet performs its own arrangements of music by classical composers such as Piazzolla and Debussy, as well as Prince’s “Purple Rain,” and The Easybeats’ “Friday on My Mind.”

The event be in the Chautauqua Fine Arts Center at 8000 75th St. N., Mahtomedi.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors (62+), and $12 for students.

For more event information and to purchase tickets, please go to wildwoodartistseries.com or call 651-269-9888