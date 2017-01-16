Boys hockey: Stillwater dispatches Rangers

FOREST LAKE — After finishing 2016 on a high note with a victory over No. 2-ranked Elk River/Zimmerman, the Stillwater boys’ hockey team kicked off new year in impressive fashion while dispatching Forest Lake 6-2 in a Suburban East Conference game at Forest Lake Sports Center.

It was the 15th consecutive conference victory for the top-ranked Ponies (7-0 SEC, 12-0), who are undefeated in their last 24 SEC games dating back to the 2014-15 season.

Stillwater fell behind 1-0 less than two minutes into the game, but responded with three first-period goals to take a 3-1 lead. Austin Murr scored the first of his two goals to even the score and Noah Cates scored at 11:22 to provide a 2-1 lead. Matthew Stanton struck on the power play with just two seconds remaining in the period.

“I don’t think it was probably one of our strongest efforts, but we did a lot of good things and we got scoring from a lot of different areas,” Stillwater coach Matt Doman said. “I think our secondary scoring continues to produce and that’s huge. If we want to win a state championship we can’t just rely on one or two or three guys, it has to be a team effort. I’m really happy with some of that secondary scoring we’ve been able to get.”

Stanton continued Stillwater’s success on special teams. The Ponies have been dangerous while converting on 44 percent of their power play opportunities and the penalty kill is at 85 percent. Stillwater has allowed five power play goals this season, but also scored four times while skating shorthanded.

“Defensively we still need to get better and more consistent, but for the most part we’re happy with our special teams and a lot of the things we did,” Doman said.

Cates and Stanton also scored in the second period before the Rangers (1-4-1, 2-8-2) closed the gap to 5-2 on a goal by Dylan Fink.

Murr, who recently moved to forward from defense, struck for another goal in the third period to provide the final margin. The senior has collected four goals and three assists in his last three games.

“We’ve been playing three lines and we have eight senior forwards so obviously we have depth up there,” Doman said. “Having some of those older kids and that experience, I expected them to contribute. You don’t really know what you’re going to get, but (Murr) has found a way to score some big goals. (Mason) Bartosh has four goals and three are game-winners. Some of those things probably don’t show up in the highlights as much, but are critical if you want to be a championship team.”

Seth Eisele finished with 17 saves in goal for the Ponies, who held a 33-19 advantage in shots on goal.

“It’s a tough place to play and a team that works hard,” Doman said. “It’s always good to go up there and get a win.”

Stillwater 3 2 1 — 6

Forest Lake 1 1 0 — 2

First period — 1. FL, Beau Batholomy (Murray Sieracki) 1:42; 1. St, Austin Murr (Matthew Stanton, Joe Raleigh) 2:46; 2. St, Noah Cates (Luke Manning) 11:22; 3. St, Stanton (Manning, Jesse Bjugstad) pp, 16:58.

Second period — 4. St, Cates (TJ Sagissor, Manning) 3:13; 5. St, Stanton (Cates, Sagissor) 7:24; 2. FL, Dylan Fink (Dalton Saltness, Blake Gutterman) 11:25.

Third period — 6. St, Murr (Michael Kaufman) 13:26.

Penalties — St, 6-12:00; FL, 7-27:00.

Saves — St (Seth Eisele) 5-7-5—17; FL (Brady Peterson) 5-11-11—27.