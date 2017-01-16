Alpine skiing: Ponies off to fast start in SEC

Members of the Stillwater girls’ alpine ski team who led the Ponies to a third-place finish in the season-opening Wild Mountain Invite on Dec. 23 include, from left, Ellie Messelt, Kirsten Anderson, Hanna Gaertner, Grace Donner and Maddie Neubauer. Team member Rachel Allan is missing from the photo. (Contributed photos)

Stillwater team members celebrate their runner-up showing at the Wild Mountain Invite, a list that includes, from left, Parker Smith, Brian Tregilgas, Charlie Skaret, Joe Weber, Bailey Helke and Karl Gaertner. Team member Patrick Allan is missing from the photo.

DENMARK TOWNSHIP — The Stillwater girls’ and boys’ alpine ski teams picked up right where they left off a year ago while jumping to the head of the pack with victories in the Suburban East Conference opener on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Afton Alps.

The Ponies placed eight skiers among the top 20 to easily outlast runner-up Forest Lake 718-610 in the girls’ competition. Woodbury followed in third with 603 points. The Stillwater girls are undefeated in conference events the previous three seasons and have won five straight SEC titles.

Maddie Neubauer set the pace for Stillwater with a second-place finish in a combined time of 1:07.03. Elizabeth Kiresuk of Roseville was the top finisher in a time of 1:03.15.

Hanna Gaertner was next for the Ponies in fifth place with a time of 1:09.17 while teammates Kirsten Anderson (1:09.56) and Grace Donner (1:11.01) placed sixth and eighth.

The Ponies also displayed their depth with solid results from Rachel Allan (14th), Brenna Kahn (17th), Ellie Messelt (18th) and Johanna Teagarden (20th).

The Stillwater boys also delivered an impressive performance in the conference opener with a 685-619 triumph over second-place East Ridge. Mounds View followed in third with 598 points.

Mounds View’s Karl Damberg was the overall winner with a time of 1:01.34), but Parker Smith (1:03.39) and Joe Weber (1:03.54) were not far behind to lead the way for the Ponies, who also received a sixth-place showing from Karl Gaertner (1:04.13). Bailey Helke was next for the Ponies in 11th place with a time of 1:06.85.

Stillwater is chasing its 12th consecutive SEC championship.

Girls team standings

1. Stillwater 718; 2. Forest Lake 610; 3. Woodbury 603; 4. White Bear Lake 490; 5. Mounds View 479; 6. East Ridge 441; 7. Cretin-Derham Hall 335; 8. Roseville 271; 9. Park 214.

Stillwater results

2. Maddie Neubauer 1:07.03; 5. Hanna Gaertner 1:09.17; 6. Kirsten Anderson 1:09.56; 8. Grace Donner 1:11.01; 14. Rachel Allan 1:13.75; 17. Brenna Kahn 1:14.82; 18. Ellie Messelt 1:15.18; 20. Johanna Teagarden 1:16.89; 40. Ebbie Benson 1:26.57; Katie Wallace, DNF.

Boys team standings

1. Stillwater 685; 2. East Ridge 619; 3. Mounds View 598; 4. Woodbury 545; 5. White Bear Lake 502; 6. Forest Lake 490; 7. Cretin-Derham Hall 356; 8. Park 348; 9. Roseville 312.

Stillwater results

2. Parker Smith 1:03.39; 3. Joe Weber 1:03.54; 6. Karl Gaertner 1:04.13; 11. Bailey Helke 1:06.85; 21. Shamus Boe 1:10.17; 22. Hunter Neubauer 1:10.18; 28. Charlie Skaret 1:11.89; 30. Hunter Kahn 1:12.13; 43. Ethan Barclay 1:17.92; 47. Adam Gaertner 1:18.20.

Ponies sweep titles

At Kimball, a sweep of the top four finishes carried the Stillwater girls’ alpine ski team to a convincing victory at the Powder Ridge Invitational on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Maddie Neubauer (55.61), Kirsten Anderson (56.20), Hanna Gaertner (56.36) and Grace Donner (56.54) finished first through fourth for the Ponies, who easily outdistanced runner-up Annandale 146-119 in the six-team event.

Ellie Messelt (9th) and Rachel Allan (12th) gave the Ponies six of the top 12 finishes in the meet.

The Stillwater boys placed four skiers in the top eight to hold off the St. Cloud Breakaways 159-149. The Ponies entered a second team that also fared well to place third behind the Breakaways with 127 points.

Karl Gaertner (49.29), Parker Smith (50.54) and Patrick Allan (50.80) finished second through fourth while Ethan Barclay (54.18) followed in eighth palce to lead the winning Stillwater team.

Nathan Hilbert of the Breakaways was the individual medalist with a time of 48.46.

Shamus Boe (53.87) and Austin Paseka (54.52) finished seventh and ninth to lead the Stillwater B team, which also placed Jacob Helke (14th) and Hayden Witt (19th) in the top 20.

Girls team standings

1. Stillwater 146; 2. Annandale 119; 3. St. Cloud Breakaways 112; 4. Westonka 82; 5. Lakes Area 56; Underwood, inc.

Stillwater results

1. Maddie Neubauer 55.61; 2. Kirsten Anderson 56.20; 3. Hanna Gaertner 56.36; 4. Grace Donner 56.54; 9. Ellie Messelt 59.87; 12. Rachel Allan 1:00.27; 16. Addie O’Reilly 1:05.05; Katie Wallace, DQ.

Boys team standings

1. Stillwater A 159; 2. St. Cloud Breakaways 149; 3. Stillwater B 127; 4. Westonka 123; 5. Annandale 34; Herman/Norcross, Lakes Area and Underwood, inc.

Stillwater A results

2. Karl Gaertner 49.29; 3. Parker Smith 50.54; 4. Patrick Allan 50.80; 8. Ethan Barclay 54.18; 18. Adam Gaertner 1:00.06; 21. Bailey Helke 1:01.08; 30. Joe Weber 1:09.78; 32. Hunter Kahn 1:14.50.

Stillwater B results

7. Shamus Boe 53.87; 9. Austin Paseka 54.52; 14. Jacob Helke 58.79; 19. Hayden Witt 1:00.11; 26. Hunter Neubauer 1:05.98; 27. Quinn Kuslich 1:06.11; 28. Cavan O’Reilly 1:09.02; Alex Huckels, DQ.

Ponies open at Wild Mountain

At Taylors Falls, the Stillwater boys opened the season with a second-place finish in the 27-team Wild Mountain Invite on Friday, Dec. 23. Chisago Lakes captured the title with a score of 580, but the Ponies were not far behind with 574 points. Mounds View was third with 547 points.

Patrick Allan was the top finisher for the Ponies in fifth place with a time of 1:05.07 and Joe Weber placed ninth in 1:07.64.

Stillwater placed third in the girls’ standings, which also helped the Ponies to a runner-up finish in the combined team standings.

Mankato West (589) and Chisago Lakes (555) held down the top two spots while the Ponies followed with a score of 540. A total of 26 teams competed in the girls’ division.

Maddie Neubauer finished fifth in a time of 1:11.77 to lead the Ponies while Kirsten Anderson (1:14.97) and Hanna Gaertner (1:15.54) placed 16th and 18th.

Boys team standings (top 10)

1. Chisago Lakes 580; 2. Stillwater 574; 3. Mounds View 547; 4. Forest Lake 507; 5. Mankato West 502; 6. Brainerd 465; 7. Minnehaha Academy 451; 8. Minneapolis Washburn 449; 9. White Bear Lake 449; 10. Mahtomedi 431.

Stillwater results

5. Patrick Allan 1:05.07; 9. Joe Weber 1:07.64; 19. Bailey Helke 1:09.39; 21. Parker Smith 1:09.56; 23. Karl Gaertner 1:10.29; 62. Charlie Skaret 1:18.53.

Girls team standings (top 10)

1. Mankato West 589; 2. Chisago Lakes 555; 3. Stillwater 540; 4. Minneapolis Southwest 517; 5. Cambridge-Isanti 492; 6. Eden Prairie 476.5; 7. Centennial 449.5; 8. Brainerd 449; 9. Forest Lake 435; 10. White Bear Lake 375.

Stillwater results

5. Maddie Neubauer 1:11.77; 16. Kirsten Anderson 1:14.97; 18. Hanna Gaertner 1:15.54; 25. Grace Donner 1:18.03; 27. Ellie Messelt 1:18.24; 52. Rachel Allan 1:26.05.