30 days for man who tried to pay 15-year-old for sex in Oak Park Heights

A 55-year-old Wisconsin man will serve 30 days jail time, community service or electronic home monitoring for soliciting sex from a 15-year-old male in Oak Park Heights.

Kevin John Towle of Altoona, Wis., was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felony-level prostitution for agreeing to hire a 15-year-old male for sex last year.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a tip about a planned meeting in Oak Park Heights from a friend of the juvenile male. The friend overhead the juvenile talking on the phone to an adult male and agreeing to have sex with the man in exchange for $200 and cigarettes. The complainant said the man was to meet the juvenile after school at Super America across from Stillwater Area High School at 2:30 p.m. April 28, 2016.

Officers found Towle sitting in a vehicle at the gas station April 28, and approached him.

The complaint says Towle told investigators he’d met the juvenile on “Hornet,” a social networking site for gay men, and that he knew the juvenile was a high school student but believed him to be 17. Towle also said he’d rented a room at the Super 8 nearby, and he had a condom in his pocket, the complaint says.

According to Imran Ali, the major crimes prosecutor for the Washington County Attorney’s Office, the defense in the case requested the crime be considered a gross misdemeanor instead of a felony.

“We opposed that request, given the severity of the allegations in the complaint,” Ali said.

Judge Tad Jude agreed with prosecutors, and Towle was convicted of a felony.

In addition to 30 days jail, community service or electronic home monitoring, retirements of Towle’s sentence include having no unsupervised contact with minors and paying a fine of $50, plus a $750 assessment fee. He must also give a DNA sample, abide by recommendations of a psychosexual evaluation, enter sex offender treatment, not use pornography, submit to monitoring of electronic devices and social media, take a polygraph test, undergo random testing and follow mental health evaluations.

Contact Jonathan Young at [email protected]