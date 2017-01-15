Wrestling: Stillwater pins down Mustangs in SEC dual

ARDEN HILLS — Freshman Luke Bethke made the most of his varsity debut for the Stillwater wrestling team as part of an early surge that carried the Ponies to a convincing 45-18 Suburban East Conference victory at Mounds View on Thursday, Jan. 5.

It was another important step for the Ponies (3-0 SEC, 9-1) as they attempt to defend the conference championship they shared with Forest Lake and the Mustangs a year ago. Stillwater was scheduled to host Forest Lake in a conference showdown on Jan. 12. Woodbury, which the Ponies defeated earlier this season, handed the Rangers their only conference setback.

Stillwater took control early against the Mustangs while winning each of the first six matches. Javon Taschuk opened with a 16-4 major decision at 106 pounds before Bethke was inserted into the lineup to face Garrett Wilson. Bethke held on for a 2-0 decision as the Ponies gained ground and still had undefeated Reid Ballantyne up next for a first-period pin over Mitch Engebretson at 120 pounds.

“I think we surprised them a little when we moved Reid up to 120,” Ponies coach Rich Keller said. “They maneuvered away from Javon at 106 and we said, OK, we’ll throw another kid in there and we ended up winning all three. I thought Luke could contend there and he wrestled really well. That’s what we’ve seen in practice.”

Trey Kruse followed with a 7-2 victory over Nick Dunagan at 126 pounds and Jeffrey Robinson jumped out to an early lead before eventually pinning Sam Bobick in 5:39 at 132 pounds. Porter Estenson continued the run with a 3-0 triumph over Charlie Floeder at 138 pounds to build a 25-0 lead.

“Kruse had lost to him, so you just don’t know, but Trey remembered the last time and he was ahead and gave up two or three takedowns to lose by a point and he wasn’t going to let that happen again. Those five matches really set the tone for the whole night. I don’t think they thought that was going to happen and that’s deflating as a team.”

It was an impressive start for the Ponies, who prevailed in 10 of 14 weight classes.

“We matched up well with them in some key matches with some very good kids at three, four or five weight classes,” Keller said. “They were on a mission. They wrestled really, really well. They were aggressive and confident and our kids were always the first ones going forward.”

Mounds View answered with victories at 145 and 152 pounds, but Josh Piechowski needed just 33 seconds to pin his opponent at 160 pounds and Kevin Thole followed with a 9-1 triumph over Guy Fleischhacker at 170 pounds.

Stillwater also picked up a 16-7 major decision from James Huntley at 195 pounds and Connor Weiss pinned Joey O’Brien in the first period at 220 pounds.

• Stillwater is scheduled to host the Pony Stampede on Saturday, Jan. 14 and this year’s field is expected to be the deepest and most balanced in recent memory.

Hudson is the top seed in the eight-team field and will open against Osceola, with fourth-seeded Little Falls facing the Ponies in the other quarterfinal in the top half of the draw. Other quarterfinal matchups feature second-seeded Eagan vs. Mahtomedi and third-seeded Cambridge-Isanti vs. Coon Rapids.

“It’s pretty balanced,” Keller said.

Each of the varsity rounds will follow the JV matches. The competition is slated to begin at 10 a.m.

Stillwater 45, Mounds View 18

106 — Javon Taschuk (St) major dec. Mannix Morgan, 16-4; 113 — Luke Bethke (St) dec. Garrett Wilson, 2-0; 120 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Mitch Engebretson, 1:45; 126 — Trey Kruse (St) dec. Nick Dunagan, 7-2; 132 — Jeffrey Robinson (St) pinned Sam Bobick, 5:39; 138 — Porter Estenson (St) dec. Charlie Floeder, 3-0; 145 — Chase Dressel (MV) dec. Peter Hagel, 3-1; 152 — Jack Graham (MV) pinned Jared Christian, 1:01; 160 — Josh Piechowski (St) pinned Ahmed Mohamed, :33; 170 — Kevin Thole (St) major dec. Guy Fleischhacker, 9-1; 182 — Rowan Morgan (MV) pinned Jackson Dunleap, 2:20; 195 — James Huntley (St) major dec. Daniel Van Oort, 16-7; 220 — Connor Weiss (St) pinned Joey O’Brien, 1:44; 285 — Jack O’Brien (MV) dec. Collin McCarthy, 1-0.

Ponies 3rd at Farmington

At Farmington, unable to duplicate its torrid start from two days earlier, the Ponies fell to Rochester Mayo 34-33 in the opening round of the Kodo Classic on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Farmington High School. The Ponies bounced back with victories over St. Paul Highland Park (72-11) and Bloomington Kennedy (34-33) before stopping the host Tigers 45-24 in the third-place match.

“We were flat Saturday morning when we got there and not ready to wrestle,” Ponies coach Rich Keller said. “We wrestled much better the rest of the day.”

After upending the Ponies, Mayo was stopped by Kennedy 40-25 in Round 2 but advanced via tie-breaker to the championship round where the Spartans were stopped by No. 1-ranked Shakopee 71-6.

Rochester Mayo 34, Stillwater 33

106 — Marshall Peters (RM) major dec. Javon Taschuk, 15-5; 113 — Reid Ballantyne (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Jayden Engelken (RM) dec. Quinn Schafer, 9-3; 126 — Cade Sheehan (RM) dec. Jeffrey Robinson, 4-2; 132 — Aaron McKinley (RM) dec. Porter Estenson, 4-2; 138 — Jared Christian (dec. Tyler Calley, 11-4; 145 — Peter Hagel (St) pinned Matthew Peterson, 1:43; 152 — William Krueger (RM) pinned Michael Dahl-Winther, :52; 160 — Cyrus Scott (RM) dec. Josh Piechowski, 12-10; 170 — Kevin Thole (St) pinned Dylan Clark, 4:41; 182 — Quincy Hill (RM) pinned Jackson Dunleap, 4:41; 195 — James Huntley (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Connor Weiss (St) pinned Carson Ties, 3:26; 285 — Noah Carter (RM) pinned Collin McCarthy, 2:54.

Stillwater 72, St. Paul Highland Park 11

106 — Javon Taschuk (St) pinned Liam Benson, :50; 113 — Quinn Schafer (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Aedan Oberdorfer, 1:53; 126 — Jeffrey Robinson (St) pinned Will Altman, :42; 132 — Porter Estenson (St) pinned Alex Tchaa, 3:02; 138 — Jared Christian (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Peter Hagel (St) won by forfeit; 152 — Istvan Tifan (SPHP) tech fall Micahel Dahl-Winther, 20-5; 160 — Josh Piechowski (St) won by forfeit; 170 — Jackson Dunleap (St) pinned Ben Lucken, 1:24; 182 — Goody Bidbilla (SPHP) won by forfeit; 195 — James Huntley (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Tommy Flores (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Collin McCarthy (St) won by forfeit.

Stillwater 34, Bloomington Kennedy 33

106 — Javon Taschuk (St) dec. Kole Krause, 9-2; 113 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Allen Everson, 1:15; 120 — Trey Kruse (St) dec. Joe Jeans, 7-2; 126 — Jeffrey Robinson (St) dec. Billy Reineccius, 13-7; 132 — Xavier Judge (BK) pinned Porter Estenson, 3:15; 138 — Reese Averbeck (BK) pinned Jared Christian, 3:59; 145 — Peter Hagel (St) pinned Chavez Saros, 1:59; 152 — Percy Willingham (BK) tech fall Michael Dahl-Winther, 17-0; 160 — Josh Piechowski (St) pinned Alexis Franco, 2:59; 170 — Noah Keith (BK) major dec. Kevin Thole, 14-5; 182 — Nathan Fosseen (BK) pinned Jackson Dunleap, 1:55; 195 — James Huntley (St) major dec. Erick Lopez, 17-8; 220 — Connor Weiss (St) dec. Alchan Robbs, 2-0; 285 — Richard Juberian (BK) won by forfeit.

Stillwater 45, Farmington 24

106 — Javon Taschuk (St) pinned Gavin Anderson, :47; 113 — Reid Ballantyne (St) dec. Trayton Anderson, 11-6; 120 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Chase Vought, :29; 126 — Luke Peterson (Far) dec. Jeffrey Robinson, 8-6; 132 — Austin Hamel (Far) dec. Porter Estenson, 5-0; 138 — Skyler Ramymond (Far) pinned Jared Christian, 1:38; 145 — Peter Hagel (St) dec. Seth Marshall, 5-0; 152 — Bryan Scavone (Far) won by forfeit; 160 — Josh Piechowski (St) pinned Luke Weierke, 3:22; 170 — Kevin Thole (St) pinned Corey Krotzer, 1:19; 182 — Jackson Dunleap (St) dec. Bryan Garces, 8-4; 195 — James Huntley (St) pinned Sam Castillo, :50; 220 — Tommy Flores (St) pinned nate Roschen, 1:34; 285 — Rylee Raddatz (Far) pinned Collin McCarthy, 1:02.

