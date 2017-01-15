Girls hockey: Ponies drop two in a row

Stillwater senior Hannah Anderson tries to stuff the puck past Cretin-Derham Hall goaltender Carly Novak during the second period of a Suburban East Conference girls’ hockey game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

A slow start plagued the Stillwater girls’ hockey team in a 2-1 Suburban East Conference loss to Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

It was the second loss in a row for the Ponies (5-5 SEC, 7-9), who defeated C-DH 3-2 in overtime earlier this season. Stillwater was outshot badly until midway through the second period this time around.

Erin Meyers scored twice in the opening period to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead. The Raiders took a few penalties midway through the second and though the Ponies could not convert they were able to slow C-DH’s early momentum. Senior defenseman Claire Knowlan sends a pass across the ice for the Ponies.

After putting just three shots on goal in the opening period, Stillwater did not put its fourth shot on goal until midway through the second.

“The first period we just didn’t play very well,” Ponies coach Lee Gillespie said. “The second period we told the kids to refocus on the defensive part of the game and we outshot them 11-6 in the second, but the first period killed us. I thought the second and third we were right in there, but we can’t play two periods and beat good teams.”

Raiders goaltender Carly Novak kept Stillwater out of the net until Cleo Nystrom scored on an assist from Gina Jablonski with 45 seconds remaining in the game.

The Ponies have struggled to score goals, but that issue only grows when the focus shifts away from being strong defensively.

“We started to cheat, but you have to be defensive first and stop them before we can control the puck and work our offense off of that,” Gillespie said. “When we start cheating offensively, we struggle.”

Olivia Knox finished with 29 saves for the Ponies, including several in the second and third to keep them within range. Meyers’ second goal came on a breakaway following a neutral zone turnover.

“She had another good game and kept us in it,” Gillespie said. “She made some great saves when we needed them, but we just haven’t been able to score. If we can figure that out, we’ll be right in there.”

The coach also praised the work of defenseman Olivia Konigson. Ava Yokanovich

“She has been unbelievable,” Gillespie said. “Her play has been solid and she’s been the backbone of our team. She’s playing really well and she played a phenomenal game tonight as well.”

Stillwater has allowed two goals or fewer in 11 of 16 games this season, but has also scored two goals or less 11 times.

Cretin-Derham Hall 2 0 0 — 2

Stillwater 0 0 1 — 1

First period — 1. C-DH, Erin Meyers (Cece Ziegler) 2:22; 2. C-DH, Meyers (Emily King) 14:25.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — 1. St, Cleo Nystrom (Gina Jablonski) 16:15.

Penalties — C-DH, 3-6:00; St, 3-6:00.

Saves — C-DH (Carly Novak) 3-11-5—19; St (Olivia Knox) 13-6-8—27.

Park 2, Stillwater 1 (OT)

At Cottage Grove, Heather Degler scored in overtime to lift Park to a 2-1 conference victory over the Ponies on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.

The Ponies outshot Park 30-21, including 14-3 in the third period, but did not manage a shot in overtime before Degler’s game-winner.

“We did not play very well,” Ponies coach Lee Gillespie said. “It was three periods of offensive minded, not very disciplined hockey. It was not a very good game and, for us, probably the low point of our season. We did not play very well.”

Tina Press opened the scoring for the Wolfpack (2-6-1, 7-8-2) early in the game, but Gina Jablonski scored on an assist from Hannah Anderson midway through the period to even the score at 1-all.

Kacey Buzay finished with 19 saves for the Ponies.

Stillwater 1 0 0 0 — 1

Park 1 0 0 1 — 2

First period — 1. Par, Tina Press (Shauna Miller, Alli Lentz) 3:00; 1. St, Gina Jablonski (Hannah Anderson) 6:00.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — No scoring.

Overtime — 2. Par, Heather Degler (Alivia Kons, Jess Juhl) 2:00.

Penalties — St, 0-0:00; Par, 0-0:00.

Saves — St (Kacey Buzay) 9-4-3-3—19; Par (Bryce Boreen) 8-7-14-0—29.