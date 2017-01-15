District 834 school board approves contingency plan for middle school boundaries

In light of ongoing legal issues, the Stillwater Area School Board has approved a middle school enrollment boundary contingency plan for the 2017-2018 school year, in case the district’s plan to close three schools is overturned in the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

The purpose is to let parents know where their students would go to school, should the closures be overturned in court. Oral arguments in the case of 834 Voice v. ISD 834 will be heard in the Court of Appeals at 10:40 a.m. Jan. 24.

The contingency option chosen by the board for middle school attendance boundaries largely follows Highway 36, with students from Afton-Lakeland, Andersen, Brookview and Lake Elmo elementaries attending Oak-Land Middle School and students from Lily Lake, Marine, Rutherford, Stonebridge and Withrow attending Stillwater Middle School. In this plan, however, students who attend Oak-Park Elementary School would be split between the two middle schools.

With this configuration, an estimated 921 students would attend Oak-Land and 1,029 students would go to Stillwater Middle School.

Board member George Hoeppner said that his children attended Oak Park Elementary School, and he remembered the school boundary area being split between the junior high schools.

“My first thought when I saw this is that we are splitting between south and north,” Hoeppner said. “I remember we did that back in the late 80s, early 90s and those kids got back together when they were in high school.”

The other contingency middle school boundary option presented to the board would have called for students attending Andersen, Lily Lake, Marine, Oak Park, Stonebridge and Withrow elementary schools to attend Stillwater Middle School, and students attending Afton-Lakeland, Brookview, Lake Elmo and Rutherford elementary schools to attend Oak-Land Middle School.

With this configuration, an estimated 950 students would attend Oak-Land and 1,000 students would go to Stillwater Middle School.

Both options were developed by the Attendance Boundary Committee, which consists of parents, staff and community members representing each of the district’s schools.

The board voted unanimously Jan. 5 to approve the division along Highway 36 — with the Oak Park Elementary split — as the 2017-2018 middle school boundary contingency plan. This plan would go into effect only if the Court of Appeals overturned the school board’s decision to close Marine, Withrow and Oak Park elementary schools.

