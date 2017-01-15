Column: Immigration — the fear it triggers

Tim Caspers

BY TIM CASPERS

GUEST COLUMNIST

As I have read and listened to people consider the immigration issue in our country, I can’t help but see that fear may be steering opinions.

I understand that. I have my own concerns. There is fear of increased unemployment as immigrants are thrust into looking for jobs. There’s fear of the infringement of rights or erosion of our American ethos. But one fear in particular grips the hearts of people today: fear of terrorism.

This fear is multiplied every time a terrorist attack makes the headlines. Fear of terrorism plays a large role in how we view (particularly) Muslim people seeking refuge from countries where terrorism thrives.

However, if we’re to introduce a Christian worldview into the discussion, it must include Christ’s love commandment from Matthew 22:37-39:

“‘You must love the LORD your God with all your heart, all your soul, and all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. A second is equally important: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’” (NLT)

At the core of who we are as followers of Christ, we have a commitment to care for the vulnerable, the marginalized, the abused, the wanderer. We just went through a season of Christmas and looked thousands of years ago when Joseph and Mary couldn’t find a dwelling to stay in. No one welcomed them or cared for their needs except one innkeeper who gave them a barn to stay in. Today, millions of people are in a similar position, having had to flee home, safety, family and livelihood due to violence or poverty. What is the “Christian” thing to do?

It’s a good time to remind ourselves that cherishing life is about all of life — from conception onward, from start to finish, and all the stuff in between. Are we really concerned about our cherishing life and loving our neighbor if we turn our backs on refugees?

I know that many of our community churches still hold to this value of caring for the marginalized and needy. But I also see people of God choosing themselves over loving our neighbors as ourselves. I wonder if many followers of Jesus have convinced themselves that the American way of being anti-immigrant and anti-refugee is the Christian way. I wonder if followers of Jesus in America are a welcoming and generous people except when we’re afraid.

I encourage our community not to allow fear to become the defining narrative in answering the question of whether we’ll be open to refugees and immigrants. Instead of being on the side of a political platform, followers of Jesus are to be moved by a higher authority to guide our actions. I believe people of Jesus are to advocate and pray for issues of justice for people being marginalized.

At the same time, as American citizens, we’re to live wisely and move forward with eyes wide open. As a nation we still need to give due diligence to screening immigrants with the best vetting process available. However, when we’re called to take the more difficult path, let’s remember that Jesus has the power to cast out our fears and the power to help us do what is right in the eyes of God.

Tim Caspers is the lead pastor at CrossWinds Community Church in Stillwater.