Annual Swedish dinner Jan. 19

Christ Lutheran in Marine on St. Croix will have its annual Swedish dinner featuring lutefisk and meatballs on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until sold out).

The dinner has been an annual tradition at Christ Lutheran for more than 60 years. Besides hand-rolled meatballs and lutefisk there will be Swedish beans, boiled potatoes, coleslaw, cranberries, white sauce and butter, rice pudding, lefse and a variety of Swedish cookies.

The cost is $20 for adults and free for children 16 and under (with a paid adult). Tickets can be purchased at the door. The money raised is used to support local, regional and global organizations and missions.

Info: clcmarine.org or 651-433-3222.