Faith

Annual Swedish dinner Jan. 19

Christ Lutheran in Marine on St. Croix will have its annual Swedish dinner featuring lutefisk and meatballs on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until sold out).

The dinner has been an annual tradition at Christ Lutheran for more than 60 years. Besides hand-rolled meatballs and lutefisk there will be Swedish beans, boiled potatoes, coleslaw, cranberries, white sauce and butter, rice pudding, lefse and a variety of Swedish cookies.

The cost is $20 for adults and free for children 16 and under (with a paid adult). Tickets can be purchased at the door. The money raised is used to support local, regional and global organizations and missions.

Info: clcmarine.org or 651-433-3222.

 