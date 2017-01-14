Stillwater school district asks judge to dismiss several lawsuit claims

Last week, attorneys for the Stillwater Area School District asked an Anoka County District Court judge to dismiss most of the civil charges in a lawsuit related to the planned closure of three elementary schools.

Judge Daniel O’Fallon has taken the request under advisement and will issue a ruling at a future date.

On April 13, 2016, a group called Voters Invested in Our Children’s Education (834 Voice) filed a second lawsuit against the school district. The lawsuit alleges school board members and district administration held closed-door meetings while deliberating over closing Withrow, Marine and Oak Park elementary schools, and failed to disclose conflicts of interest during the 2015 facilities bond campaign.

In the lawsuit, the anonymous plaintiffs state their aim to stop the closure of the schools through the Building Opportunities to Learn and Discover, or BOLD plan. The lawsuit also asks for judgments that would remove members from the school board based on allegations of violating Minnesota Open Meeting Law, and Fair Campaign Practices Laws.

In summary, the 834 Voice lawsuit makes allegations that: board members avoided open meeting laws by conducting discussions regarding the BOLD plan by emails and private meetings; the district limited public testimony during BOLD public hearings; the BOLD plan violated the Minnesota Fair Campaign Practices Act by reversing promises made during the 2015 bond levy campaign; and that board member Kathy Buchholz and finance director Kristen Hoheisel did not disclose conflicts of interest during the 2015 bond levy campaign.

According to court documents, the school district’s attorney Peter Mikhail argued to dismiss a number of claims made by 834 Voice due to the court’s “lack of subject matter jurisdiction,” the lawsuit’s alleged failure to “state a claim as a matter of law” and that a proposed remedy that 834 Voice seeks in the lawsuit allegedly “does not apply as a matter of law.”

Mikhail’s argument in the motion to dismiss the claims differs from an argument used to defend his clients against the claims. In the motion, Mikhail does not argue for or against the merit of the allegations made by the plaintiffs, but addresses whether the law allows for the claims to be brought before the courts. Mikhail is seeking to dismiss some of the allegations made by the lawsuit as part of the Minnesota Rules of Civil Procedure.

As part of the lawsuit, 834 Voice has asked the court to determine if board members violated the Minnesota Open Meeting Law. If the judge agrees, 834 Voice has suggested that the board members be removed from office as a remedy. However, Mikhail argues that the remedy requested is not allowed by law.

“In Count 2, 834 Voice alleges that the School Board members violated the Open Meeting Law. Whether that claim has merit will be the subject of discovery,” Mikhail wrote.

The Open Meeting Law, Mikhail says, requires that elected officials be found in violation of the law in “three separate proceedings” to be removed from office. If the court found the board members in violation of the law, the lawsuit would be considered the first proceeding.

“Therefore, the remedy of removal from office is not available as a matter of law,” Mikhail wrote.

Attorney for 834 Voice, Fritz Knaak, responded to the motion in his own memorandum in court documents opposing the partial dismissal.

“They [the plaintiffs] contend that there is a rich factual record and a legal basis to support all the claims being brought against the Defendants,” Knaak wrote. “To the extent the Court were to find that any of these particular claims were to fall short on technical ground, Plantiffs would ask any dismissal be without prejudice and allowance made to amend the Complaint accordingly.”

In the exchange of court documents Knaak concedes one claim over an alleged violation of election law that fails to have a remedy as a matter of law.

“In Count 4, 834 Voice claims the school district and the school board violated Minn. Statute 211B.06, Subd. 1, when it made representations about how the bond proceeds would be used in the campaign to pass the bond referendum,” Mikhail wrote. “This count is meritless for a number of reasons, the simplest of which is that Minn. Statute 211B.06, Subd. 1, has been voided ab initio. Therefore, the claim fails as a matter of law.”

“The Defendants have correctly pointed out in the memorandum that Minn. Statute 211B.06 … was found to be unconstitutional,” Knaak responded. “This was a clear oversight by plaintiffs in the complaint.”

Knaak went on to argue that the voided state statute is not the only provision of state criminal law governing the conduct of districts and school boards related to campaigns.

Judge O’Fallon will review the motion and decide whether to dismiss some, all or none of the claims addressed in Mikhail’s motion. A court trial for the remaining claims is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 23.

