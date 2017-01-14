Stillwater gearing up for Hockey Day Minnesota

A Hockey Day Minnesota flag will be fly under the American flag in Lowell Park until the popular event arrives in downtown Stillwater on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Lowell Park has been transformed this winter and soon the wonderland of ice and snow in downtown Stillwater will be showcased to a state-wide audience as the host city for Hockey Day Minnesota.

With just a week remaining before the big event arrives, the boards were installed earlier this week and the ice is going in as well.

Before Fox Sports North televises the three prep games from Stillwater on Saturday, Jan. 21 as part of its day-long lineup of hockey, there are several games and activities scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20.

Admission for the Friday events is a non-perishable food item or a $5 donation, which will benefit Valley Outreach.

The Stillwater Police and Stillwater Fire departments are scheduled to square off in a game at 4 p.m., followed by the Minnesota Whitecaps, a professional women’s hockey team, facing the Korean National Team at 6 p.m.

Then for the finale, the University of Minnesota and University of Wisconsin will be represented by many of those programs’ top players in an Alumni Game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Former Badgers standout Tom Sagissor, who is one of the local organizers for Hockey Day Minnesota, anticipates a lively contest that features no shortage of talent — even if it moves a little slower than in years past.

Participants for the Badgers are expected to include Adam Burish, who won a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2010, long-time NHLer Paul Ranheim and several others who contributed to national championships while playing at Wisconsin.

Lou Nanne is listed as one of the coaches for the Minnesota Alumni Team, which is also slated to include Keith Ballard, Scott Bjugstad, Ben Hankinson, Jordan Leopold and John Pohl, among others.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Sagissor said. “Neither of these teams will want to lose, the question is how far do they take their bodies. Their minds will all want to do the same thing, it’s how far to take their bodies to win the game because nobody has the same body but everybody has the same mindset from when they played.”

He expects the players to enjoy the opportunity to reconnect and share stories — and give fans an opportunity to watch a border rivalry renewed.

“This is not about winning and losing, this is about doing something good in the community and bringing back a lot of people,” Sagissor said. “It will be a chance for fans to associate with some college hockey legends and it’s about supporting the game we love and the community of Stillwater that is so strong in spirit. We hope to get a really good turnout for the alumni game. It benefits the food shelf so that would be great.”

The prep games, which will be broadcast on FSN, will take place on Jan. 21 starting with Thief River Falls vs. Mahtomedi in a boys’ game at 10 a.m., followed by Stillwater vs. Eden Prairie in a showdown of teams who finished fourth and second in last year’s Class AA boys’ state hockey tournament.

The Stillwater girls will host Minnetonka in the final game starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or on-site at a cost of $25 for students and $35 for adults.

Local organizers will spend more than $200,000 putting on Hockey Day Minnesota, with nearly half of that total going towards refrigeration to ensure good conditions on what was a difficult site to locate a rink because the terrain slopes significantly towards the river.

“One of the biggest concerns was the ice, but we alleviated that,” Sagissor said. “This was smart, and it was costly. Having the ice system is going to mitigate the risk of having bad ice. Even though it was somewhat costly, it will ensure a positive hockey experience for the community and most importantly the players.”

Members of the high school program were also scheduled to spend time shoveling snow up and over the boards on Friday.

“We’re utilizing young backs and the leverage of those,” Sagissor said.

More than a year of work and planning has gone into organizing Hockey Day Minnesota — which is celebrating its 11th year — and Sagissor said the goal is to make this one the best yet.

“I can’t even tell you how proud I am of the Stillwater community,” Sagissor said. “I was talking to (Wild owner) Craig Leopold and he was asking how things were going. I said this will be uncontested the best Hockey Day. This is the culmination of so much effort. It’s kind of like a wedding and I’m just looking forward to everybody watching and coming and experiencing what it’s going to be.

“Jay Cates and Tony Novalany were there on Tuesday morning putting the boards up and it was cold and snowing and you had a picture of 11 guys putting the boards up and they all have big smiles on their face and they couldn’t be happier. That’s how strong our community spirit is. I’m very proud of everybody in the city of Stillwater and we’re looking forward to putting on a big show. When he comes in on Friday night to see the Ice Castles and the rink, he’s going to be very proud that the Minnesota Wild and Fox Sports chose Stillwater as the place for this event.”

Alumni Game rosters

Minnesota

Mike Anderson, Nick Angell, Keith Ballard, Reggie Berg, Scott Bjugstad, Jay Cates, Joe Dziedzic, Bobby Dustin, Ben Hankinson, Chris Harrington, Danny Hendrickson, Matt Koalska, Bill Kohn, Ryan Kraft, Jordan Leopold, Tony Lucia, Chris McAlpine, Justin McHugh, Eric Means, Jeff Moen (G), Tom Newman (G), Pat O’Leary, Lance Pitlick, John Pohl, Troy Riddle, Nico Sacchetti, Erik Wendell, Erik Westrum and coaches Mark Bahr, Jim Boo, Bill Butters and Lou Nanne.

Wisconsin

Rob Andringa, Mark Baranczyk, Joe Bianchi, Dan Bjornlie, Dan Boeser, Adam Burish, Ted Carlson, Jeff Dessner, Mike Doers, Matt Doman, Davis Drewiske, Kelly Fairchild, John Funk, Jeff Henderson, Sean Hill, Dustin Kuk, Woody Levin, T.R. Moreau, Matt Murray, Dan Plante, Paul Ranheim, Jay Reimers, Barry Richter, Tom Sagissor, Jamie Spencer, Mike Strobel and David Tanabe.

Hockey Day Minnesota Lowell Park schedule

Friday, Jan. 20

Time Event

2 p.m. Gates open

4 p.m. Stillwater Police vs. Fire Dept.

6 p.m. Whitecaps vs. Korean National Team

7:30 p.m. Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Alumni Game

Saturday, Jan. 21

8 a.m. Gates open

9 a.m. FSN live coverage begins

10 a.m. Thief River Falls vs. Mahtomedi (boys)

1 p.m. Eden Prairie vs. Stillwater (boys)

5:30 p.m. Minnetonka vs. Stillwater (girls)