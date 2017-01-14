Singer Rachel Kurtz performs free concert in Marine on St. Croix

Singer/songwriter Rachel Kurtz will perform at Christ Lutheran Church in Marine Jan. 18. (Submitted photo)

Minneapolis-based singer/songwriter Rachel Kurtz will give a concert at Christ Lutheran Church in Marine on St. Croix at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. The concert is free and open to the public. It will be a night of gospel, Americana, soul music and storytelling.

Kurtz is a singer/songwriter with a compelling amazing story, who shares personal testimonies of tragedy and triumph. She traveled to Africa, Germany and India with her music ministry and wants to make a difference in the world through her music and a passion for global justice.