Local legislators look ahead

Kathy Lohmer

Karin Housley

As a new state legislative session began, local lawmakers went back to St. Paul with sights set on health care reforms, transportation and tax relief.

“I’m actually very excited to get back to work,” said State Senator Karin Housley (R-St. Mary’s Point).

Housley said the first priority for the Republican-majority Senate has been health care reform.

“A lot of Minnesotans are dealing with health care costs,” Housley said. “I receive heartbreaking stories of how rising costs are affecting families.”

Housley said that when the Republican caucus met to discuss its priorities for the new session, the most important was insurance reform.

“We want to reform or a repeal of MNsure and provide relief for health insurance costs,” Housley said.

The bill, known as Senate File 1, allows an eligible individual to apply for premium assistance no later than January 31, 2018, and appropriates $285 million from the state’s general fund for the premium assistance program on a one-time basis. The bill had its first reading Jan. 5.

Rep. Kathy Lohmer (R-Stillwater) said the Republican-majority House of Representative is also taking health care reform seriously.

“It is a work in progress, but it is job number one,” Lohmer said. “I get emails from residents about their health insurance costs, and you could just cry at how awful some of the stories are.”

The House has a companion bill, House File 1, to the bill that is going through the Senate.

2017 is also a budget year, and the Republican-controlled Congress will present a budget to DFL Gov. Mark Dayton.

“We will come up with a budget that respects the taxpayer with the most efficient use of tax dollars,” Housley said. “We also have $1.4 billion surplus. We are in good shape so I see no reason not to give some tax relief.”

Housley said that during the election, transportation was an issue that continued to concern voters.

“For years, both Republicans and Democrats have been in agreement that we need to do something about our roads and bridges,” Housley said. “There has been little agreement on funding.”

Housley said there has not been support for raising the gas tax, and believes a transportation bill can be funded within current taxes.

In the House, Lohmer said she is working on a bill that she’ll introduce to exempt taxes on Social Security and another bill that would increase penalties for protesters who block freeways.

With both the Senate and House controlled by one party this term, both Housley and Lohmer believe more bills will be passed along to the governor’s office to sign.

“We are really hoping he works with us earlier,” Lohmer said. “We want to give the governor plenty of time and work together right off the bat.”

This session, Housley will chair the Senate’s Aging and Long-Term Care Committee and will serve as the vice chair on the Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee. She also will be a member of the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee and Economic Growth Committee. In the House, Lohmer is on the Health and Human Services Finance committee, Health and Human Services Reform committee, Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance committee, and on the Subcommittee on Aging and Long-Term Care. Rep. Bob Dettmer (R- Forest Lake) will continue to chair the Veterans Affairs Committee and will serve on the Capital Investment, State Government Finance, Ways and Means and Taxes committees.

In addition to work at the Capitol, Housley and Lohmer said their personal priorities are to their constituents and look forward to advocating for local issues.

“I’m keeping a close relationship with our city governments, with Stillwater and the Aiple property and with residents around the Lake Elmo airport,” Housley said. “That is always on the forefront for me.”

