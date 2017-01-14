Boys swimming and diving: Stillwater pushes conference winning streak to 25

NORTH OAKS — Facing one of the primary contenders for the Suburban East Conference title, Stillwater jumped out to a fast start and never looked back while dispatching Mounds View 92-80 in a boys’ swimming and diving dual meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Chippewa Middle School.

The Ponies (3-0 SEC, 3-0) finished first in all 12 events on the way to the program’s 25th consecutive conference dual meet victory dating back to the 2013-14 season.

Stillwater swept the top two places in the 200 medley relay and Robert Niemann followed with victory in the 200 freestyle to stake the Ponies to an early lead. Ethan Auleciems (1:59.98) and Sam Larson (2:01.99) followed with a 1-2 showing in the 200 individual medley and the Ponies were on their way.

“They’ve got a couple pretty good swimmers, but don’t have as much depth as we do,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “We one-two’d them in the medley and went one-three in the 200 and one-two in the IM so that was good.”

Mounds View’s loss leaves the Ponies and Forest Lake as the only remaining unbeatens in the conference. Stillwater is scheduled to host Forest Lake on Feb. 2.

Tuesday’s meet was also part of a busy stretch for the Ponies, who defeated Roseville 98-77 on Jan. 5 and followed that up with a third-place finish at the Maroon and Gold Invitational at the University of Minnesota on Jan. 7.

“We went from nothing for three weeks to every other day,” Luke said. “The kids were hungry to compete, which was good.”

Sam Payne continued the push for Stillwater with a victory in the 50 freestyle in a time of 23.06. Josiah Fick also placed first in diving with a total of 213.50.

Jon Busse recorded the first of his two victories with a winning time of 53.22 in the 100 butterfly while Payne (50.31) and Drew Hammerlund (52.29) finished 1-2 in the 100 freestyle. Niemann (4:54.81) also touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle.

Busse (54.29), Larson (55.78) and Ben Schlegel (58.58) claimed the top three spots in the 100 backstroke while Ethan Auleciems and Zach Auleciems turned in the fastest times in the 100 breastroke. Those victories were sandwiched around first-place finishes in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

“Coming off the meet Saturday I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I thought the guys looked pretty good for getting on the bus in the cold and going over there,” Luke said. “I just thought it was a pretty solid performance.”

Stillwater 92, Mounds View 80

200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Jon Busse, Ethan Auleciems, Sam Larson and Aidan Bloomquist) 1:41.91; 2. Stillwater (Ben Schlegel, Zach Auleciems, Tyler Banks and Joseph Saldin) 1:45.71.

200 freestyle — 1. Robert Niemann (St) 1:49.82; 3. Drew Hammerlund (St) 1:53.10; 5. Johann Noer (St) 1:57.11.

200 individual medley — 1. Ethan Auleciems (St) 1:59.98; 2. Sam Larson (St) 2:01.99; 4. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 2:08.61.

50 freestyle — 1. Sam Payne (St) 23.06; 3. Joseph Saldin (St) 23.64; 5. Ben Schlegel (St) 24.24.

Diving — 1. Josiah Fick (St) 213.50.

100 butterfly — 1. Jon Busse (St) 53.22; 4. Tyler Banks (St) 56.99; 5. Brodie Watson (St) 58.22.

100 freestyle — 1. Sam Payne (St) 50.31; 2. Drew Hammerlund (St) 52.29; 4. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 53.25.

500 freestyle — 1. Robert Niemann (St) 4:54.81; 3. Johann Noer (St) 5:16.62; 4. Holden Hammerlund (St) 5:29.26.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Drew Hammerlund, Sam Payne, Robert Niemann and Ethan Auleciems) 1:32.53; 3. Stillwater (Zach Auleciems, Johann Noer, Brodie Watson and Parker Schulte) 1:38.89.

100 backstroke — 1. Jon Busse (St) 54.29; 2. Sam Larson (St) 55.78; 3. Ben Schlegel (St) 58.58.

100 breastroke — 1. Ethan Auleciems (St) 1:01.26; 2. Zach Auleciems (St) 1:04.44; 5. Grant Auleciems (St) 1:09.39.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Sam Larson, Jon Busse, Sam Payne and Robert Niemann) 3:19.55; 3. Stillwater (Drew Hammerlund, Joseph Saldin, Ben Schlegel and Aidan Bloomquist) 3:33.19.

Ponies third at U of M

At Minneapolis, competing against several of the top teams in the state, the Ponies finished firmly in third place at the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Jan. 7 at the U of M Aquatic Center. Top-ranked Minnetonka finished first in six events and rolled to the title in the 16-team field with 660.5 points. Second-ranked Eden Prairie followed in second with a score of 481 while Stillwater was third with 382 points.

“They’re definitely heads and shoulders above everybody and in that type of a meet, for sure,” Stillwater coach Brian Luke said of the Skippers. “They’re just so deep and they just keep piling it on.”

With the strong showing, Stillwater jumped over Eagan and into third in the updated state coaches rankings behind Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.

Breck/Blake, which is ranked first in Class A finished fourth with 303.5 points while state-ranked Shakopee (7th), Eagan (4th) and Edina (8th) placed fifth through seventh.

Stillwater started strong with a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:37.33). Robert Niemann (1:45.26) and Ethan Auleciems (1:45.59) finished sixth and seventh in the 200 freestyle.

“The medley jumped up to 1:37 and that was a nice start to the meet,” Luke said. “Everybody just swam really well, which is a good thing. We’re always excited to go over there and hopefully the kids will swim well.”

Ethan Auleciems delivered Stillwater’s top finish with a second-place effort in the 100 breastroke, followed in sixth place by Zach Auleciems (1:01.66).

“He was our second, but it was his best time by like two seconds,” Luke said of Zach’s time. “He did a really nice job there.”

Jon Busse finished third in the 100 backstroke (52.93) and fourth in the 200 individual medley (1:56.63). Niemann added a fourth-place finish in the 500 freestyle (4:48.28) and Sam Larson placed fifth in the 100 butterfly (54.03). Sam Payne finished sixth in the 100 freestyle (49.37) and led the Ponies with an eighth-place finish in the 50 free (22.57).

Luke was pleased by the progress from others who contributed to the team’s strong depth.

“(Joseph) Saldin is coming along real nice and (Ben) Schlegel had a good meet,” Luke said. “(Drew) Hammerlund had a good meet, too. It was just overall, a really well done meet.”

Team standings

1, Minnetonka 660.5; 2. Eden Prairie 481; 3. Stillwater 382; 4. Breck/Blake 303.5; 5. Shakopee 225; 6. Eagan 222.5; 7. Edina 220.5; 8. Wayzata 174.5; 9. Hudson 167; 10. St. Michael-Albertville 163; 11. Forest Lake 145; 12. Prior Lake 139; 13. Simley 126.5; 14. Minnesota Online High School 48; 15. Duluth East 21; 16. Minnehaha Academy 16.

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Minnetonka, 1:34.07; 3. Stillwater A (Sam Larson, Ethan Auleciems, Jon Busse and Sam Payne) 1:37.33; 14. Stillwater B (Drew Hammerlund, Zach Auleciems, Tyler Banks and Ben Schlegel) 1:44.52; 22. Stillwater C (Joseph Saldin, Grant Auleciems, Brodie Watson and Johann Noer) 1:50.33.

200 freestyle — 1. Sam Schilling (Min) 1:39.08; 6. Robert Niemann (St) 1:45.26; 7. Ethan Auleciems (St) 1:45.59; 20. Johann Noer (St) 1:54.07.

200 individual medley — 1. John Larson (MOHS) 1:49.41; 4. Jon Busse (St) 1:56.63; 11. Drew Hammerlund (St) 2:02.84; 21. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 2:05.84.

50 freestyle — 1. Jordan Greenberg (EP) 21.27; 8. Sam Payne (St) 22.57; 22. Tyler Banks (St) 23.89; 30. Zach Auleciems (St) 24.31.

Diving — 1. Ebenezer Ojo (Sim) 262.60; 16. Josiah Fick (St) 187.75.

100 butterfly — 1. Joshua Withers (EP) 51.23; 5. Sam Larson (St) 54.03; 13. Tyler Banks (St) 56.38; 20. Brodie Watson (St) 57.79.

100 freestyle — 1. John Shelstad (Min) 46.80; 6. Sam Payne (St) 49.37; 17. Drew Hammerlund (St) 50.67; 23. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 51.96.

500 freestyle — 1. John Larson (MOHS) 4:26.19; 4. Robert Niemann (St) 4:48.28; 17. Johann Noer (St) 5:05.86; 22. Joseph Saldin (St) 5:14.17.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Minnetonka, 1:27.78; 9. Stillwater A (Sam Payne, Drew Hammerlund, Aidan Bloomquist and Robert Niemann) 1:32.60; 15. Stillwater B (Zach Auleciems, Brodie Watson, Joseph Saldin and Tyler Banks) 1:35.24.

100 backstroke — 1. Shane Blinkman (Hud) 50.59; 3. Jon Busse (St) 52.93; 6. Sam Larson (St) 54.54; 17. Ben Schlegel (St) 57.74.

100 breastroke — 1. Corey Lau (Min) 56.68; 2. Ethan Auleciems (St) 59.88; 6. Zach Auleciems (St) 1:01.66; 22. Grant Auleciems (St) 1:07.33.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Minnetonka, 3:09.37; 3. Stillwater A (Ethan Auleciems, Jon Busse, Robert Niemann and Sam Larson) 3:14.17; 17. Stillwater B (Johann Noer, Ben Schlegel, Joseph Saldin and Aidan Bloomquist) 3:28.86.

Stillwater 98, Roseville 77

At Roseville, after more than two weeks since it’s last competition, the Ponies cruised past Roseville 98-77 in a conference dual meet on Parkview Center School on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Stillwater finished first in 10 of 12 events, including all three relays. The Ponies also received victories from Jon Busse (200 free), Ethan Auleciems (50 free, 100 back), Josiah Fick (diving), Sam Payne (100 fly, 500 free) and Robert Niemann (100 free).

“It was good to get back into competition,” Luke said.

Stillwater 98, Roseville 77

200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Ethan Auleciems, Aidan Bloomquist, Sam Payne and Drew Hammerlund) 1:47.47; 3. Stillwater (Tyler Banks, Jonathan Eisenbrandt, Brodie Watson and Zach Auleciems) 1:53.34.

200 freestyle — 1. Jon Busse (St) 1:45.96; 2. Robert Niemann (St) 1:49.66; 3. Joseph Saldin (St) 1:59.46.

200 individual medley — 1. Remi Bougie (Ros) 2:02.23; 2. Sam Larson (St) 2:03.36; 3. Johann Noerr (St) 2:12.24; 4. Zach Auleciems (St) 2:14.14.

50 freestyle — 1. Ethan Auleciems (St) 23.01; 3. Ben Schlegel (St) 24.57; 4. Tyler Banks (St) 25.05.

Diving — 1. Josiah Fick (St) 225.40.

100 butterfly — 1. Sam Payne (St) 57.86; 2. Joseph Saldin (St) 58.18; 3. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 58.65.

100 freestyle — 1. Robert Niemann (St) 50.45; 2. Ben Schlegel (St) 53.51; 3. Johann Noer (St) 54.19.

500 freestyle — 1. Sam Payne (St) 5:08.65; 2. Sam Larson (St) 5:10.24; 3. Zach Auleciems (St) 5:24.46.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Jon Busse, Joseph Saldin, Ben Schlegel and Sam Larson) 1:33.63; 3. Stillwater (John Stack, Jared Brandt, Grant Auleciems and Nicholas Nelson) 1:43.98.

100 backstroke — 1. Ethan Auleciems (St) 56.93; 2. Drew Hammerlund (St) 57.49; 3. Tyler Banks (St) 1:02.25.

100 breastroke — 1. Remi Bougie (Ros) 1:04.54; 2. Jon Busse (St) 1:05.49; 3. Jonathan Eisenbrandt (St) 1:08.27; 6. Arthur Fugate (St) 1:11.68.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Ethan Auleciems, Johann Noer, Jared Brandt and Holden Hammerlund) 3:34.04; 2. Stillwater (Robert Niemann, Drew Hammerlund, Parker Schulte and Nicholas Nelson) 3:34.70.

