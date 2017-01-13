Summons – SMALL CLAIMS PUBLICATION SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF FILING

State of Wisconsin

Circuit Court,

Barron County

Case No. 2016SC001016

Progressive Northern Insurance Company

6300 Wilson Mills Road

Cleveland, OH 44143

Plaintiff

-vs-

Jalisa Moen

3473 Cherry Lane, Unit D

Woodbury, MN 55129-7713

Defendant

TO THE PERSON(S) NAMED ABOVE AS DEFENDANTS (S):

You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above.

The lawsuit will be heard in the following Small Claims court:

Barron County Courthouse, Room 2201

1420 State Hwy 25 North

Barron, WI 54812-3004

Telephone number of Clerk of Court 715-537-6265,

on the following date & time: January 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.

You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county.

If you need help in this matter because of a disability, please call: 715-537-6265

Dated: January 10, 2017

/s/ Katherine C.T. Steffe, Attorney

Attorneys State Bar Number: 1087035

Yost & Baill LLP

2300 N. Mayfair Road, Ste 745

Milwaukee, WI 53226

(414) 259-0600

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 13, 2017

642802