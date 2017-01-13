Summons – SMALL CLAIMS PUBLICATION SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF FILING

State of Wisconsin
Circuit Court,
Barron County
Case No. 2016SC001016
Progressive Northern Insurance Company
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Cleveland, OH 44143
Plaintiff
-vs-
Jalisa Moen
3473 Cherry Lane, Unit D
Woodbury, MN 55129-7713
Defendant
TO THE PERSON(S) NAMED ABOVE AS DEFENDANTS (S):
You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above.
The lawsuit will be heard in the following Small Claims court:
Barron County Courthouse, Room 2201
1420 State Hwy 25 North
Barron, WI 54812-3004
Telephone number of Clerk of Court 715-537-6265,
on the following date & time: January 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county.
If you need help in this matter because of a disability, please call: 715-537-6265
Dated: January 10, 2017
/s/ Katherine C.T. Steffe, Attorney
Attorneys State Bar Number: 1087035
Yost & Baill LLP
2300 N. Mayfair Road, Ste 745
Milwaukee, WI 53226
(414) 259-0600
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
January 13, 2017
642802