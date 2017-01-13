Stillwater will plow Brown’s Creek Trail this winter

The city of Stillwater has come to a one-year agreement with the Minnesota DNR to allow the city to plow the Brown’s Creek trail this winter. The city wished to plow the trail because the DNR indicated it would not.

The city will plow as needed from Marylane Avenue North to the trailhead at Laurel Street until April 1. Afterward, the DNR will review the city’s maintenance efforts and may consider a five-year agreement with the city to begin in the fall.

The 5.9-mile Brown’s Creek Trail connects the Gateway State Trail in Grant to the St. Croix River in downtown Stillwater.