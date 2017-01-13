Sticks in Stillwater returns: 2nd annual hockey festival is Jan. 14-15

Boys play in last year’s Sticks in Stillwater Hockey Festival. (Gazette file photo)

Hockey Day Minnesota comes to Stillwater on Jan. 21, but the community will begin celebrating the sport a week earlier with the second annual Sticks in Stillwater Mites Hockey Festival.

Produced with help from the Herb Brooks Foundation, the weekend festival will draw 58 Mites teams (age 8 and under), including six from out of state, according to Stillwater real estate agent and former pro hockey player Jim Boo, one of the event’s key organizers.

The festival will also draw hockey players from the legendary 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team that defeated the Soviets, a story told in the famous movie “Miracle on Ice.”

Intended as a celebration of Stillwater, as well as hockey, the festival grew from a goal to create a winter event that would generate interest in the city during a traditionally slow time of year.

“It’s a chance to show off Stillwater,” Boo said.

New this year is a partnership with the Josh Gunderson Memorial Fund, which will benefit from the event, along with the Herb Brooks Foundation. Both organizations seek to make hockey accessible and affordable to children who wouldn’t otherwise have a chance to play.

Josh Gunderson was a Stillwater Area High School graduate and hockey team captain who died tragically in 2009.

“Our vision is that any kid who wants to play hockey should be able to play hockey,” said Liz Gunderson-Koll, Josh Gunderson’s mother.

Each year the memorial fund hosts a golf tournament in June and presents a check to the Stillwater Area Hockey Association for scholarships to local kids. By partnering with the memorial fund the Sticks in Stillwater festival hopes to have an impact locally.

The festival is scheduled Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15, and kicks off with a pre-game party at Rafters in Stillwater at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Unlike last year, the kickoff is free and open to the public. There will be raffles, an opening ceremony, appetizers, spirits, music and a chance for photos and autographs with former hockey players, including Henry Boucha, Bill Butters, Jack Carlson and more.

Autographs will also be available 1-3 p.m. inside the St. Croix Valley Rec Center on Saturday, while teams are playing outdoors. Several 1980 Olympic team players will be at the autograph event Saturday.

Returning this year on Saturday is the “Blue vs. Green Heroes Hockey Tournament,” pitting teams from local police departments, fire departments and the National Guard against each other in games of boot hockey, starting at 4:15 p.m.

On Sunday, former hockey player Bill Butters will share a message at Watermark Church in Stillwater, which has service at 10 a.m. at Stillwater Junior High.

Mites hockey games will take place at the rec center Saturday and Sunday.

Throughout the weekend a shuttle will run from the St. Croix Valley Rec Center, where games will take place, to the ice castle in downtown Stillwater. There will also be a shuttle between the rec center and Stillwater Junior High, where festival parking will be available.

Robin Anthony, executive director of the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, expects the festival will benefit businesses and the community as a whole.

“It’s an opportunity to bring families to our community, and especially now with ice castles, there’s just so much going on,” she said. “It brings people here, gets them to stay here and spend money here, and it’s just a value-add for Stillwater.”

Boo agreed.

“Everybody is benefitting,” he said. “The kids get a hockey experience that it’s hard to duplicate. … The city gets 4,000 or 5,000 people coming into it at a time when there isn’t a lot of activity. And for all of us that are hockey players, we get a chance to say hi again and help pay it forward.”

Plus, it benefits organizations doing good work, he said.

Info: sticksinstillwater.com.