Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

10th JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-27

In Re: Estate of

Jerome J. Harvieux,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated July 5, 1996. The Registrar accepted the application and informally appointed Anthony Chase Harvieux, whose mailing address is PO Box 1544 Breckenridge, CO 80424, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 10, 2017

/s/ Pamela Kreier, Registrar

/s/ Annette Fritz, Court Administrator

Butts, Schneider and Butts, LLP

Spencer C. Butts

MN# 392116

155 South Lake Street

Forest Lake, MN 55025

Telephone: 651-464-6162 x7

Facsimile: 651-464-8180

e-mail: [email protected]

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 13, 20, 2017

642605