Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND

INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE COURT DIVISION

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-28

In Re: Estate of Brent Patrick Johnson,

also known as Brent P. Johnson,

Brendt Douglas Johnson,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representatives and Notice to Creditors was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated January 21, 2005. The Registrar accepted the Application and appointed Bradley J. Johnson, whose address is 60 Darlene Street, St. Paul, MN 55119 and Brian C. Johnson, Whose address is 8719 Pheasant Run Circle, Woodbury, MN 55125, to serve as the Personal Representatives of the Decedents Estate.

Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representatives. Any objection to the appointment of the Personal Representatives must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the Personal Representatives have the full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate owned by the Decedent.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minn. Stat. 501B.41, subd. 5

Dated: January 11, 2017

/s/ Pamela Kreier

Registrar

Annette Fritz

Court Administrator

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Daniel J. Steinhagen, ID #178469

STEINHAGEN & CRIST, P.L.L.P.

5001 Chowen Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55410

(612) 922-2260

Fax: (612) 922-2996

[email protected]

Published in the

Stillater Gazette

January 13, 20, 2017

642675