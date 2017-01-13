Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON

PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-84

IN RE: ESTATE OF ALICE J. DETTMANN, A/K/A

ALICE J. STEARNS,

DECEDENT.

It Is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Washington County Government Center, 14949 62nd Street, Stillwater, Minnesota, 55082-3802, on a Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of Personal Representative of an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of the Decedent dated July 6, 2016, and for the appointment of Elizabeth G. Decker, whose address is 6803 Fremont Lane, Woodbury, Minnesota 55125, as Personal Representative of the Decedents Estate In a unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the Petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the Petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedents Estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedents Estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minnesota Statutes Section 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate of the Decedent are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 10, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Susan R. Miles

Judge of District Court

Annette Fritz

Court Administrator

/s/ Jody D. Johnson

Deputy

Samuel S. Stalsberg (MN# 0390737)

Sjoberg & Tebeiius, PA

Woodhill Office Park

2145 Woodlane Drive, Suite 101

Woodbury, Minnesota 55125

Telephone: (651)738-3433

Facsimile: (651) 738-0020

Email: [email protected]

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 13, 20, 2017

642598