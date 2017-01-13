Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-40

Estate of: Sharon M. Erickson

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 14949 62nd Street N Sillwater, MN 55082, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated November 12, 2003 and codicil(s) to the Will dated July 10, 2015 and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (Will), and for the appointment of Terrance D. Erdman whose address is 7954 Isleton Avenue South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: January 5, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Susan R. Miles

Judge of District Court

/s/ Elizabeth Olson

Court Administrator Deputy

Attorney for Personal Representative

Suzanne Wolbeck Kvas

Lutter, Gilbert & Kvas, LLC

2113 Cliff Drive

Eagan, MN 55122

Attorney License No: 0184093

Telephone: 651-452-6693

FAX: 651-452-8316

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 13, 20, 2017

641526