Music Saint Croix explores the legend of Don Quixote

Music Saint Croix (Submitted photo)

Music Saint Croix will explore “The Legend of Don Quixote” this weekend with a concert of music inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ epic literary character.

To bring this beloved character to life, Music Saint Croix welcomes guest artist, singer and actor Bradley Greenwald. Well-known throughout the Twin Cities’ music and theater communities, Greenwald has performed everything from Bach to Broadway. Recent engagements include a month-long run of his original show, “The Longest Night” (a celebration of the winter solstice), productions with Theater Latté Da, Mill City Summer Opera, The Children’s Theater Company, Minnesota Opera, The Guthrie Theater, and many others.

“When we first started discussing a Don Quixote program, we had the idea to add narration to a new chamber music setting of Strauss’ epic Don Quixote tone poem for orchestra,” said Music Saint Croix clarinetist Karl Diekman. “When Bradley came on board, he took that idea and ran with it, turning our suggestion into a full-blown Don Quixote concert experience.”

In addition to the Strauss piece, the program includes Maurice Ravel’s settings of three songs celebrating the love between Don Quixote and his fair maiden, Dulcinea. The concert will be presented without intermission to allow the story to travel seamlessly through differing composers and genres of music.

A more theatrical take on traditional chamber music concerts, “The Legend of Don Quixote” will also weave text and song from “The Man of La Mancha,” one of Greenwald’s signature roles, into the program.

“We knew that when we asked Brad to sing, there was no way we could not include songs like ‘The Impossible Dream,’” said flutist Claudia White. “There would have been a musical mutiny.”

Music Saint Croix is giving two Stillwater performances of this concert — at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Washington County Historic Courthouse at 101 Pine St. W.

Tickets to all Music Saint Croix concerts are available at the door the evening of the performance. Tickets are $16 general admission and $10 for seniors and students.

For more information call 651-430-9198, email [email protected] , or visit musicsaintcroix.com.