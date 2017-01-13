Football: Mounds View overtakes Ponies

After a head fake, Stillwater junior Devontae hatcher scores over Cretin-Derham Hall 6-foot-10 post player Daniel Oturu during the second half of a Suburban East Conference boys’ basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 5 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

ARDEN HILLS — After scoring just a single point in the first half, Mounds View’s Nick McMillan broke loose for 22 of his game-high 23 points in the second half to help the Mustangs overtake Stillwater for a 57-54 Suburban East Conference boys’ basketball victory on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

It was the first conference win of the season for the Mustangs (1-3, 3-9), who trailed 27-25 at halftime.

Devontae Hatcher scored 14 points to lead the Ponies (1-3, 3-9), who led by as many as nine points in the second half. Stillwater was clinging to a slim lead late, but turnovers took a toll down the stretch as the Mustangs moved in front.

“We had a lead, but they cranked up the pressure a little bit with a couple minutes left and we didn’t handle ball pressure very well,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “They played tough.”

Stillwater trailed by a point when Charlie Etuko drained a 3-pointer to build a four-point cushion with about 1:30 remaining. Joe Haggard nailed a 3-pointer to keep the Ponies close, but Cooper Yeary was off the mark on three-point attempt that could have tied the game at the buzzer.

“We’ve got guys where we can compete, we just need to learn how to win,” Hannigan said. “We have a group of guys that may not have been on the floor as much in these types of situations in recent years. We have to value the ball in the last five minutes. We can’t have near double digit turnovers in the last five minutes and expect to come out victorious.”

Manny Jingco added 11 points for the Ponies and Lucas Braun chipped in with nine.

McMillian sank 11 of 13 free throws to go with his high-scoring second half, but the rest of the team was just 4 of 9 at the line.

Stillwater 27 27 — 54

Mounds View 22 35 — 57

Stillwater (pts): Lucas Braun 9, Cooper Yeary 5, Josh Lorenson 6, Joe Haggard 5, Nate Shikenjanski 4, Manny Jingco 11 and Devontae Hatcher 14.

Mounds View: Chris Kim 3, Brian Stone 13, Nate Varberg 9, Charlie Etuko 7, Nick McMillan 23 and Michael Fahlm 2.

3-pointers: St (6): Braun 2, Lorenson, Haggard and Jingco 2; MV (5): Etuko 2, McMillan 2 and Kim.

Free throws: St, 9-10; MV, 15-22.

Fouls: St, 17; MV, 29.

Fouled out: MV, Etuko.

North St. Paul 63, Stillwater 44

At North St. Paul, despite graduating some key performers from a team that qualified for the state tournament out of Section 4AAAA a year ago, North St. Paul still had enough firepower to turn back Stillwater 63-44 in a nonconference game on Saturday, Jan. 7.

It was also Alumni Day for the Polars, who count first-year Stillwater coach Brady Hannigan among its former Players.

“It’s a different experience because you know a lot of the same people and the announcers and score keepers,” Hannigan said. “It was different having to coach against them on Alumni Day, but other than that it’s like going to any other place. I enjoyed my time there, but there’s not a weird feeling at all.”

Stillwater trailed by 10 at halftime, but pulled to within four points with six minutes remaining. Goodnews Kpegeol, who led all scorers with 27 points, sank consecutive 3-pointers, however, as the Polars (8-3) regained a double digit lead and they pulled away from there.

“We competed hard, but we’ve seen a trend the last few minutes like Mounds View where they dialed up the pressure and we turned the ball over a lot,” Hannigan said.

Devontae Hatcher and Manny Jingco each finished with 11 points to lead Stillwater, which was also outscored 11-5 at the free throw line.

“We’re getting better,” Hannigan said. “We just have to learn how to compete.”

Stillwater 24 20 — 44

North St. Paul 34 29 — 63

Stillwater (pts): Lucas Braun 2, Cooper Yeary 7, Josh Lorenson 1, Joe Haggard 4, Nate Shikenjanski 5, Manny Jingco 11, Evan Parker 3 and Devontae Hatcher 11.

North St. Paul: Goodnews Kpegeol 27, Lonnie Thomas 6, Bryce Phillips 6, Gary Dixon 6, Josh Steckler 9, Brenden Lankford-Johnson 6 and Kevin Yang 3.

3-pointers: St (3): Yeary, Jingco and Parker; NSP (6): Kpegeol 2, Thomas, Steckler, Lankford-Johnson and Yang.

Free throws: St, 5-7; NSP, 11-17.

Fouls: St, 12; NSP, 11.

Fouled out: None.

C-D Hall 87, Stillwater 54

At Oak Park Heights, the Raiders held Stillwater to just 17 points in the first half on the way to an 87-54 Suburban East Conference boys’ basketball victory on Thursday, Jan. 5 at Stillwater Area High School. Ponies sophomore Cooper Yeary drives to the basket in the second half of Stillwater’s SEC loss to Cretin-Derham Hall on Dec. 5.

Jake Prince scored 20 points to lead a balanced attack for the Raiders (4-0 SEC, 6-4), who join Woodbury as the only unbeaten teams in the conference. Daniel Oturu added 15 points and Jaeden King finished with 14 for C-DH.

“They can throw a lot of athletes at you,” Hannigan said. “We’re not the biggest of teams and we struggled with their length and athleticism.”

Stillwater’s Manny Jingco led all scorers with 25 points. Lucas Braun hit three 3-pointers and added 13 points for the Ponies.

Cretin-Derham Hall 41 46 — 87

Stillwater 17 37 — 54

Cretin-Derham Hall (pts): Ryan Larson 13, Jake Prince 20, Charlie Dennis 2, Caleb Davis 12, Jaylen Newton 6, Jaeden King 14, Amari Carter 2, Michael Carter 3 and Daniel Oturu 15.

Stillwater: Lucas Braun 13, Josh Lorenson 2, Chris Cole 2, Fisher Jakupciak 2, Joe Haggard 3, Manny Jingco 25 and Devontae Hatcher 7.

3-pointers: C-DH (9): Prince 2, Davis 4, King 2 and Carter; St (5): Braun 3 and Jingco 2.

Free throws: C-DH, 6-7; St, 7-9.

Fouls: C-DH, 8; St, 10.

Fouled out: None.