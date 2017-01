PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the Stillwater Public Library Board of Trustees has been called for Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 9:00 am. The meeting will take place in the Conference Room at the Stillwater Public Library at 224 Third Street North in Stillwater. The purpose of the meeting is to interview and evaluate candidates for the Interim Library Director position.

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 13, 2017

641975